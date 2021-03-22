X-Men Cyclops Gets Astonishing New Figure From Sideshow Collectibles

The leader of the X-Men is back as Sideshow Collectibles reveals a new limited edition sixth scale Cyclops figure. Unlike previous releases, this version is based on his costume appearance from Astonishing X-Men. Cyclops dons his full dark blue bodysuit once again with his X buckle and is loaded with detail. The mighty mutant will come with a variety of swappable parts with a variety of hands and optic blasts to capture that perfect action pose. This is a perfect figure to pair with the already released Wolverine Sixth Scale figure from Sideshow Collectible. This is another iconic version of Cyclops that X-Men fans will want in your growing Marvel collection. The Sideshow Collectibles Cyclops (Astonishing Version) Sixth Scale Figure is priced at $250. With the edition size of 350, these figures sold fast, but fans can join the waitlist for him and his other sixth scale figures here.

"Marvel Comics – Cyclops Astonishing X-Men Version Sixth Scale Figure – I have to remember why I fight. Because if I lose sight of that… what's it all been for?" Sideshow presents the Cyclops (Astonishing Version) Sixth Scale Figure, a new Marvel collectible ready to lead your X-Men lineup. Inspired by his iconic appearance in the Astonishing X-Men series, the Cyclops (Astonishing Version) Sixth Scale Figure features a detailed head sculpt of Scott Summers wearing a dark blue cowl and his signature red and yellow visor. His costume includes a dark blue fabric bodysuit with gold accents, including a fabric belt and a red 'X' buckle. Sculpted blue gloves and boots with matching gold stripes complete his more modern look."

"The Cyclops (Astonishing Version) Sixth Scale Figure features a number of swap-out elements that allow you to create an action-packed pose for this articulated Marvel figure. Scott Summers comes with seven different gloved hands, including one pair of fists, one pair of open hands, one pair of pointing hands, and one left thumbs-up gesture hand. Create an even more dynamic display with the included swap-out visor with an optic blast effect, which adds some series concussive force to any pose configuration."

"Pair Cyclops with the Wolverine (Astonishing Version) Sixth Scale Figure or any of the other characters featured in the X-Men Collection from Sideshow for a mutant Marvel display of epic proportions. Take the lead and bring home the Cyclops (Astonishing Version) Sixth Scale Figure to your team of X-Men collectibles today!"