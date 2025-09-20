Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Duck Rides into McFarlane Toys with Batman Returns Vehicle

A Crisis of Infinite Earths is upon McFarlane Toys but that is not stopping them as new Batman Returns figures are on the way

In Batman Returns (1992), one of the film's most bizarre and iconic visuals is the Penguin's giant motorized duck vehicle. Bright yellow and shaped like a cartoon duck, the vehicle serves as both a mode of transportation and a symbol of the Penguin's warped personality. The duck boat is amphibious, allowing the Penguin to travel through Gotham's sewers and streets. He uses it to emerge dramatically into the city during key confrontations with Batman.

Despite its goofy appearance, it's surprisingly functional and can easily be a problem for Batman if he is caught unaware. McFarlane Toys is now bringing The Penguin's Giant Duck Vehicle to life as they debut their new Batman Returns collection. Releasing as a GameStop Exclusive, this DC Multiverse vehicle features the signature ride and a new Penguin variant figure. This version is stripped down compared to his separate Theatrical Edition figure, but still captures the madness of Danny Devito's portrayal. This mighty Duckmobile is already up for pre-order at $99.99, and the McFarlane Toys Store Commando Penguins set will also feature a soft goods jacket for this release.

DC Multiverse Vehicles Batman Returns The Duck with Penguin

"Prepare for a wild ride with The Duck, the ultimate vehicle from Gotham's sinister underworld! This iconic machine was transformed by the Penguin to cruise the murky waters and rugged streets of Gotham's most dangerous areas."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure and vehicle based off the iconic 1992 theatrical film Batman Returns

The Penguin fits perfectly inside the Duck, allowing him to take the controls and cruise the streets of Gotham with rolling wheels!

Includes The Duck Vehicle and The Penguin action figure, figure display base and collectible art card

The Penguin is designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Collect all McFarlane Toys™ DC Multiverse™ figures

