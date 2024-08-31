Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: evil dead, NECA

The Evil Dead Awakens with New Bloody NECA Ultimate 2-Pack

NECA has unveiled their latest 2-Pack as they dive into the realm of horror with The Evil Dead as Ash and Cheryl come face to face

The Evil Dead (1981), directed by Sam Raimi, is an iconic horror film that follows Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams. Ash and his girlfriend Linda join some friends at a cabin for a nice vacation away from the city. However, they encounter demonic forces in a remote cabin, leading to some pretty wicked and gruesome attacks on the group. NECA is back with their latest horror action figure 2-Pack as they dive into that demonic cabin from The Evil Dead. Ash is back and has come face to face with his newly possessed sister Cheryl, who was the first to fall. Standing 7" tall, these siblings are ready for a bloody fight with swappable heads and heads for each, with Ash getting a bloody deco and Cheryl embracing her demon side. From a cross, axe, shovel, and chainsaw, this set is a perfect way to capture the horror of The Evil Dead. Pre-orders are already live for $69.99, and it is set for a Q1 2025 release.

NECA's Evil Dead 2 Pack – Bloody Ash & Cheryl

"Celebrate the original Evil Dead film that started it all! From the demonically fun 1981 Sam Raimi horror classic, The Evil Dead, NECA presents an action figure two-pack featuring bloody Ash Williams and his possessed sister, Cheryl—for the first time in action figure form! Standing in 7-inch scale, both figures are fully poseable and come with interchangeable heads and hands, including Cheryl's hand holding a pencil and her heads in various states of decay seen throughout the film."

"Other accessories include bloody chainsaw, axe, shovel, fire poker, sketch pad with clock drawing and Necronomicon drawing parts, and cross grave marker. Comes in collector-friendly, five-panel window box packaging. Available for pre-order from your favorite NECA retailer. Est. Shipping: January 2025!"

