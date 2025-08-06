Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: fantastic four, iron studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Galactus 1:20 Scale Statue Revealed

Iron Studios return with a new and impressive selection of limited-edition hand-painted statues including The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a 1:20 scale Galactus statue inspired by the Fantastic Four’s MCU debut design.

The statue stands 29 inches tall and features detailed minis of Silver Surfer and all four Fantastic Four members.

Swappable head and Invisible Woman’s “invisible” sculpt add display options for collectors to enjoy.

This hand-painted, $1,000 collectible is set for release in September 2026 with payment plans available.

Galactus is one of Marvel Comics' most formidable cosmic entities, who first appeared in Fantastic Four #48. He was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and is known as the "Devourer of Worlds". Galactus is a godlike being who must consume entire planets to sustain his cosmic energy, and from time to time, he has found his way to Earth. Unlike typical villains, he is not inherently evil, as his actions are driven by necessity, and he brings a balance to the universe. However, the heroes of Earth have stopped him time and time again, and now he is making his way to the big screen with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. To make things even better, Iron Studios brings the Devourer of Worlds to life with their new 1:20 Galactus Deluxe Diorama.

Standing 29" tall, the statue captures his new Marvel Studios design with a miniature version of the Silver Surfer and the Fantastic Four placed around him. Invisible Woman will get a swappable "invisible" sculpt, and Galactus will have a secondary light-up head. This hand-painted statue faithfully captures all of these characters, and it will make a great addition to any fan's growing MCU or Fantastic Four collection. Pre-orders are already live for a mighty $1,000, but payment plans are offered, and it is set for a September 2026 release date.

About Iron Studios:

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

