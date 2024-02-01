Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: dc comics, Tamashii Nations, The Flash

The Flash Arrives Late with New S.H.Figuarts from Tamashii Nations

Get ready to enter the Speed Force once again with Tamashii Nations as they join the party late with the arrival of The Flash from the DCEU

Article Summary Tamashii Nations releases S.H.Figuarts The Flash, surprising fans with its late arrival.

The figure features swappable heads, removable lenses, and dynamic lightning effects.

At 5.9" tall, The Flash replica showcases a detailed textured suit with gold accents.

Scheduled for a June 2024 release, The Flash S.H.Figuarts will retail for approximately $70.

This is a very interesting release, as Tamashii Nations has just debuted their latest S.H.Figuarts release with The Flash. It appears the world is not done with the DCEU Barry Allen just yet, as they figure it is coming in pretty late to the party. The audience reaction to The Flash was not well received, so it is pretty surprising to see a new release so late in the game. However, if you have acquired the S.H.Figuarts Batman for the film, then this is for you. As a DC fan, the film checked off many boxes, from some great action, new characters, plenty of Batman fun, and a nice set of Flash antics. This figure can bring that and more to the party, coming in at 5.9" tall and coming with a nice set of accessories.

The Speed Force awaits with this new release as The Flash fans get two swappable heads for Barry with unmasked and masked sculpts. The masked sculpt does have removable lens as well, giving fans a fun look when he races off. A nice set of lightning effects are also included, which are always necessary when making any Speedster figure. S.H.Figuarts really captured Barry's new textured suit quite nicely with sleek elements of gold, which is a nice touch. DC fans can bring home The Flash S.H.Figuarts for roughly $70 with a June 2024 release in Japan. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the product page is already up on the Tamashii Nations site.

Finally Finish Your The Flash S.H.Figuarts Collection

"The fastest hero on earth, "The Flash," is now available at S.H.Figuarts! DCU Speedster! The Flash comes with effect clear parts of the type that can be attached, enabling reproduction of the super high-speed movement state that transcends time and space!"

"Eye parts to represent the mask covering the eyes are included, as well as a head with the mask off, allowing you to recreate various scenes of "The Flash" with the included conversion specifications. S.H.Figuarts This is the definitive version of "The Flash", incorporating action performance and modeling reproduction only possible with "The Flash"! It combines action performance that corresponds to the characteristic running style of "Flash" and precise modeling of the suit."

