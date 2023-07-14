Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, purearts, The Flash

The Flash (Modified Batsuit) Cowl 1:1 Replica Revealed by PureArts

Bring home the cowl of The Flash with PureArts as they debut their final 1:1 scale replica mask from the recent live-action film

PureArts is finishing off it's The Flash replica collection with the 1:1 replica of Young Barry's Cowl. The Speed Force holds the secrets of the multiverse, and PureArts is bringing them to life with these impressive replicas. This marks the third release in the set with The Flash, Batman, and now The Flash (Young Barry). Unlike the older version of The Flash, Young Barry makes his own suit from an old Batsuit, making a pretty interesting design. From a spray-painted lightning bolt over the bat symbol, to headphones and even shaved Bat-ears, this suit is the best of both worlds. A limited release is also featured at only 150 pieces, adding a piece of Dark Flash into the bust, foreshadowing the future. The Flash Young Barry Cowl is priced at $799, set for a Q2 2024 release, and pre-orders are found right here.

"Let's Go Party" – Young Barry, The Flash

"If I can't undo what I did, if I can't get back, there may not be a future!" The multiverse is generous! Third in our series of The Flash™ collectibles, this is the cherry on top of a Super Hero trifecta crafted with care & skill by PureArts. "The Flash" Young Barry 1/1 Scale Cowl Replica is an exact movie prop replica of the cowl worn by 'alternate' Barry Allen in the new DC movie. With details such as clipped bat ears and The Flash emblem painted over the Batman logo, this collectible has a genuine retrofitted feel of young Barry's theatrical uniform. "The Flash" Young Barry 1/1 Scale Cowl Replica completes your DC The Flash collection."

"Limited to only 150 units, the PureArts.com Exclusive Edition includes a Dark Spike that fits on the right shoulder of the cowl."

PRODUCT FEATURES

Hyper-detailed sculpt of young Barry Allen's Cowl from the DC movie "The Flash"

Poly-hybrid mixed media for accurate prop texture and feel

Genuine retrofitted feel

Textured base

Exclusive Item: removeable magnetic stem that signifies the beginning of the transition from Flash to something Darker

PRODUCT DETAILS

Material: Poly-Hyrbid & Polyresin

Licensed by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC

Scale: 1:1

Edition Size: 150 Exclusives – 888 Non-Exclusives

Availability: North America, UK, European Union, Middle East and Africa only

Estimated Delivery: Q2 2024

