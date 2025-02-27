Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, flash, McFarlane Toys

The Flash Takes On Titano with New DC Comics 2-Pack from McFarlane

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut a new 2-Pack as Titano takes on the Scarlet Speeder, aka The Flash

Article Summary McFarlane Toys proudly debuts a new DC Multiverse 2-Pack as Flash boldly faces the colossal fury of the mutated ape Titano.

DC Comics reimagines Titano from Superman #127 into a Kryptonite-eyed giant ape challenging iconic heroes.

Barry Allen’s Flash employs super-speed and sharp instincts in an epic clash against an overwhelming beast.

Collectors can pre-order this unique figure set at $69.99, merging a repurposed King Kong design with DC action.

McFarlane Toys is back as they are repurposing their recent King Kong figure but with a DC Comics twist. Get ready for a new DC Comics DC Multiverse 2-Pack with The Flash as he takes on the colossal fury of Titano. Titano first appeared in Superman #127 back in 1959 and was originally a chimpanzee named Toto, who was exposed to radiation from a space accident. This accident mutates him into a colossal, super-strong ape with Kryptonite vision, who has a recurring foe of Superman. However, his paths has clashes with other members of the Justice League and Barry Allen aka The Flash, is use to taking down colossal apes.

Central City is in trouble, and McFarlane Toys captures all the action with this deadly 2-Pack that features a rerelease of their DC Multiverse Flash with no accessories at this time. Titano, on the other hand, is seemingly a modified Kong from their release MonsterVerse x DC Comics 2-Pack with Batman, but with new Kryptonite elements. The ape will have limited articulation, but he will tower over your DC Multiverse figures, making a pretty sweet big bad for display. Pre-orders for the Titano vs The Flash (DC Multiverse) 2-Pack are already live for $69.99 with a March 2025 release.

DC Comics Titano vs The Flash (DC Multiverse) 2-Pack

"TITANO THE SUPER-APE – DEBUT: SUPERMAN #127 (FEB 4, 1959) Sent on mission to space, TOTO the chimpanzee was exposed to uranium and Kryptonite infused radiation. When he returned to Earth, Toto grew larger than any known dinosaur, and gained deadly Kryptonite vision! LOIS LANE renamed him TITANO, and along with SUPERMAN, captured the colossal ape before he could cause any catastrophic calamities."

"FLASH – DEBUT: Showcase #4 (Sep.ÐOct. 1956). REAL NAME: Barry Allen BASE: Central City HEIGHT: 5ft 11in WEIGHT: 179 lbs EYES: Blue HAIR: Blond POWERS/ABILITIES Super-speed, super-endurance, and accelerated healing; he can think quickly, mapping out the potential outcomes of a situation and reading books in an instant; can vibrate his molecular structure fast enough to pass through objects."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!