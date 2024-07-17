Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

The Foot Clan Rises with New TMNT Mirage Comics Figures from NECA

Step into the world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with NECA once again as they debut some new Foot Clan Ninjas

Article Summary NECA unveils new Mirage Comics TMNT Foot Clan figures.

Collectors can army build with Foot Enforcer, Ninja, and Elite Ninja.

Figures come with accessories like weapons and swappable parts.

Pre-orders available online, with release set for August 2024.

It is time to exit the sewers of New York City NECA is enhancing Shredder's infamous Foot Clan army. Coming to life out of NECA's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) Mirage Studios collection, comes a new set of assortment Foot Clan Ninjas. Featuring classic colors, three Foot Clan Ninjas are on their way, including the Foot Enforcer, Foot Ninja, and Elite Foot Ninja. Each of these deadly foes is perfect to enhance any growing army to help collectors take down those turtles. The Enforcer and Elite Ninja do come with some nice swappable hands and weapons, but the Foot Ninja really shines here. This ninja is loaded with tons of weapons, hands, swappable heads, cloth cloak and more. Each figure is perfect for army building your TMNT collection, and pre-orders are already live through online retailers like Big Bad Toy Store. Fans will be able to pick up the Enforcer and Elite Ninja for $36.99 and the Foot Ninja for $40 with an August 2024 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Foot Enforcer (Classic Colors)

"Joining the Foot Clan for the first time in their classic color outfits! Based on the original Eastman & Laird Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books from Mirage Studios, this big and brawling brute is ready to carry out Shredder's most lethal orders."

Mirage Comics Elite Foot Ninja (Classic Colors)

"Based on the original Eastman & Laird Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books from Mirage Studios! The deadliest of the Foot ninjas, the Elite Guard are honor-bound to Shredder and personally trained by him."

TMNT (Mirage Comics) – Foot Ninja (Classic Colors)

At last, the classic Foot Ninja returns to store shelves! Based on the original Eastman & Laird Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books from Mirage Studios, this faceless Foot Ninja stands ready to do the bidding of the sinister Shredder, leader of his clan."

