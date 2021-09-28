The Force is Funko As They Reveal New Wave of The Mandalorian Pops

The secrecy of the Star Wars The Mandalorian series is actually quite impressive, and it gives fans an incredible experience. The only downside is the lack of collectibles from the series since most companies aren't seeing everything until we are. The lack of The Mandalorian collectibles actually is mind-boggling as we still haven't seen Boba Fett or Cobb Vanth action figure. Funko is starting to help fill the space of these missing The Mandalorian collectible as they reveal a new assortment of Pop Vinyls. This wave includes some character debuts like Cobb Vanth, Fennec Shand, and the whole wave will consist of:

The Marshal Cobb Vanth

The Marsha Cobb Vanth – Unmasked Chase Variant

Fennec Shand

Luke Skywalker with Grogu

The Child Using the Force Deluxe w/ Lights & Sounds

Boba Fett Unmasked – (Walmart Exclusive)

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand Pop Moment

The Mandalorian Hologram – Glow in the Dark – (Entertainment Earth Exclusive)

Dark Trooper with Grogu – Glow in the Dark – (Entertainment Earth Exclusive)

Frog Lady – (Walgreens Exclusive)

The Mandalorian with Beskar Spear – (Funko Shop Exclusive)

This is a great set of The Mandalorian release, and I'm pretty excited to see Cobb Vanth finally getting some love. Each retailer exclusive is worthy of the title but I think the Entertainment Earth The Mandarin Glow in the Dark Pop really holds the title of the best Pop in this wave. It does look like a Chase will be included, and I can expect Cobb to be quite sought after if he returns in the future The Mandalorian seasons. Two other notable Pops in this wave are the lights and sounds The Child as well as the Pop Moment that is setting up the upcoming Book of Boba Fett, which is coming to Disney+ later this year. All of these Star Wars Pops is up for pre-order here and are all set to release in December 2021. The retailer exclusives are starting to pop up here and there with pre-orders, so be on the lookout for them.