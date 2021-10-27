The Ghostbusters Kick off Numskull's Brand New CosCup Line

We are just weeks away from finally getting the newest Ghostbusters story with Ghostbusters: Afterlife. However, you can never forget the origins of this franchise, and Numskull is here to bring us some brand new Official Ghostbusters merchandise. Our favorite busters are back and helping Numskull kick off their new CosCup line that showcases cups cosplaying as your favorite franchises. These reusable cups are made from high-quality ceramic with a molded silicone grip for texture and temperature control. This first wave of CosCups features Peter Venkman, Winston Zeddemore, Ray Stand, Egon Spengler, and Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. Our friends over at Numskull sent us over a set of these new cups to check out, so let's take a look.

I never really have a preference for what cups I use, but I do not think I can go back to anything else after using these. That might seem like an overreaction, but Numskull's CosCups are very well designed and comfortable. Each Ghostbusters character s backed with cute and fun detail with silicone grip, making these cups stand out from others you will use. Each member of the Ghostbusters family is loaded with character, and it only helps make these perfect collectibles on top of their drinkable counterparts. The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man is easily my favorite of the set, making it my go-to cup from now on.

Ghostbusters were popular then and are popular now and will only rise as a new generation watches the new Afterlife film. We have to that Numskull for this set of CosCups as they are a wonder and the perfect fine china that any collector will want. Whether you want your favorite Ghostbuster or want to show some Stay Puft love, you can find all of these CosCups up for purchase here. More of these CosCups are set to release later this year as well as in 2022, and I am excited to see what franchises will come to this line.