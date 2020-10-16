The Godfather is Back With Vito Andolini Corleone Statue from DAMTOYS

DAMTOYS has announced a new statue from the cult classic American film The Godfather. The statue features Marlon Brand as the intimidating Don Vito Corleone in a beautifully crafted 1/3rd scale statue. The statue will stand roughly 20" tall and shows off the Don in his chair with his cat in his lap. Both are displayed on a beautifully crafted base that just pulls it all together. Each part of this statue is movie-accurate as possible to give fans and collectors a truly remarkable piece from The Godfather. DAMTOYS seemingly did everything they could to pull from props and characteristics from the film to stay true to The Godfather's name and we applaud them. Pre-orders have not been revealed just yet but we do know that the statue is expected to release at the beginning of 2021. This is one collectible fan of the 1972 film that will not want to miss so keep an eye here for when it goes live.

"Proud to announce our new licensed item, "The Godfather" 1972 Edition of Vito Andolini Corleone 1:3 Full-Body Statue! "Never hate your enemies. It affects your judgment." "You spend time with your family? (Sure I do.) Good, because a man who doesn't spend time with his family can never be a real man." – Vito Andolini Corleone."

The Godfather is a 1972 American film based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Mario Puzo, directed by Francis Coppola and starring Marlon Brando as Godfather Vito Andolini Corleone. Friendship, Loyalty, Trust, Reticence, Family Love – these principles have prevailed in the don's world, throughout his life. Marlon Brando perfectly portrays the Godfather as a classic man who transcends the times. Designed with reference to the restoration of the posture sitting on the chair and holding a cat at the beginning of the film, The Godfather 1: 3 full-body statue recreates, the movie-accurate image and presence of the real Godfather. The chair is restored according to the characteristics of the film and television props, while the platform and carpet are redesigned by extracting elements of props. A tribute by our design team to The Godfather, the 1: 3 full-body statue carries on his spirit. To collect him is to collect a piece of art that will last forever.