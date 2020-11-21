The Golden Girls Get Festive with New Bobbles from Icon Heroes

The Golden Girls are back once again! First, we saw new Bowling themed Pop Vinyls come to use from Funko. Now your favorite lovely ladies are getting a holiday makeover as Icon Heroes announces their newest collectible. The Golden Girls Christmas Edition bobblehead set has arrived and it's the perfect decoration and collectible for the holiday season. Dorothy, Rose, Sophia, and Blanche are all here with new Christmas themed attire. Standing 8 inches tall on a colored base and these special gals will light up any room with their holiday cheer. Each Golden Girls bobblehead is hand-painted to perfect and this 4-pack set will be a great collectible for any dedicated fan.

The Golden Girls are getting a lot of traction lately with some great collectibles. This one really takes the cake as they are beautifully detailed and capture that amazing holiday cheer that everyone needs this year. Dorothy, Rose, Sophia, and Blanche are here to add that right finesse to your GG collection so get your wallets ready. The Golden Girls Christmas Edition Bobblehead Set from Icon Heroes will be priced at $120. They can be purchased right now here and they will be an amazing gift for that Golden Girls fan this holiday season. Don't forget to check out some of the other great collectibles that Icon Heroes has available.

"Icon Heroes presents our exclusive The Golden Girls Christmas Edition bobblehead set! Dorothy, Rose, Sophia, and Blanche are dressed in Christmas themed attire with matching Santa hats – perfect for displaying during the holidays, or anytime of the year! Standing 8 inches tall on a colored base, each bobblehead is made of polystone and hand painted."

UPC Code: 759687327381

Material: Bobblehead (polystone) | Santa Hat (nylon)

Dimensions (Each Bobblehead): 8.0" H x 3.0" W x 3.3" D

Approx. Weight: 3.0 lb

Ships to the U.S., Canada, Germany, Italy, and United Kingdom.