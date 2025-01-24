Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, The Walking Dead

The Governor Returns with McFarlane Toys 5" The Walking Dead

Return to the undead events of The Walking Dead’s McFarlane Toys digs up some new 5” scale figures from the hit AMC TV series

Article Summary Explore AMC's The Walking Dead with new 5" McFarlane action figures.

The Governor returns as a 5" figure with 20 articulation points.

Accessories include two heads, a knife, pistol, and rifle.

Pre-order The Governor for $19.99, releasing February 2025.

Return to the apocalyptic world of AMCs The Walking Dead with McFarlane Toys as they debut new 5" action figures. We have already seen quite a few heroes from the series, including Glenn, Michonne, Rick, and even Tyreese. However, it is time for some more villains to shine, and now The Governor, portrayed by David Morrissey, is back! Woodbury awaits as The Governor, first introduced in Season 3, was one of the most iconic and chilling villains in The Walking Dead. The Governor's descent into madness is fueled by the death of his daughter Penny, whom he continues to keep alive as a walker.

His lust for power led him to pursue the wrong group, and now Rick Grimes will put an end to his reign by any means. The Governor lives on, though, with McFarlane Toys' latest action figure standing 5" tall with 20 points of articulation. He will come with two swappable heads, a knife, a pistol, and an assault rifle, along with a collectible The Walking Dead bookmark. Pre-orders are already live for this sinister villain for $19.99 at McFarlane Toys Store with a February 2025 release.

The Governor (The Walking Dead) 5" Figure

"The once leader of the seemingly utopian town of Woodbury, The Governor has lost everything: the town he built; his daughter turned walker; and his eye at the hands of Michonne. Longing for revenge against Rick and his group of survivors, The Governor rose from the ashes of defeat to become an even more dangerous foe for anyone or anything that stands in his way."

The Governor as featured in AMC's The Walking Dead.

Includes up to 20 points of articulation for full range of posing and play.

This figure comes with alternate bandaged head, pistol, knife, and automatic rifle.

Includes The Walking Dead bookmark.

