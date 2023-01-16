The Great Outdoors Calls with LEGO Ideas New A-Frame Cabin Set Explore the wilderness and take a break from the big city with LEGO and their newest A-Frame Cabin LEGO set that is a great of fresh air

The perfect getaway awaits as LEGO has unveiled its newest LEGO Ideas set with the A-Frame Cabin. Coming in at 2,082 pieces, this gorgeous set puts the outdoors in the palms of your hands with this 9.5" tall, 8" wide, and 9" deep set. Enjoy nature with LEGO as master builders build this A-Fram Cabin with extreme detail that features a removable roof and an interior that is fully stocked. Four mini-figures are included along with 11 wildlife animals figures with birds, a squirrel, an otter, and much more. Everything about an outdoors vacation is included here with a kitchen, bedroom, study, living area, deck, and even a hiking area. From the trees to the canoe and everything in-between, LEGO fans will have a blast building this set. The LEGO Ideas A-Frame Cabin is priced at $179.99, and it is set to release on February 4, 2023. Masters Builders can check out the set here as well as all the details about it below.

Take A Cabin Vacation with LEGO Ideas

"Take time out to explore the simple pleasures of life in the countryside with this collectible LEGO® Ideas display model of an A-Frame Cabin (21338). The iconic, steeply angled roof is easily detached for access to the detailed interior. The bedroom on the upper level and the living area, study and kitchenette on the lower level are full of accessories to create a cozy atmosphere. The set also includes 3 colorful trees that can be connected to create an island, plus a canoe."

"Bring the idyllic rural scene to life with 4 customizable minifigures and 11 animal figures, including 2 new-for-February-2023 moths. An ideal gift for lovers of nature or architecture, this building kit comes with instructions to guide every step of your creative experience.Welcome to your zone. LEGO Sets for Adults is a carefully curated collection of top-quality models. Whatever your passion, there is a mindful building project waiting for you."

LEGO® Ideas A-Frame Cabin (21338) display model – Escape the everyday and feel closer to nature as you build a detailed LEGO brick version of a classic A-Frame Cabin rural home

4 customizable minifigures and 11 animal figures – Mix-and-match elements to create 4 minifigures, plus 2 moths, 2 butterflies, 2 frogs, 2 birds, an otter, a spider and a squirrel

Cabin packed with accessories – The brick-built roof is detachable for easy access to the bedroom on the upper level and the living area, study and kitchenette on the lower level

3 buildable trees and a canoe – Place the trees separately around the cabin or connect them to create a small island that the minifigures can reach using the canoe

Gift idea for adults – Treat yourself or give this 2,082-piece set as a birthday, holiday or surprise gift to a lover of the great outdoors, nature, architecture or building with LEGO® bricks

A display piece for your home or workplace – The buildable A-Frame Cabin model measures over 9.5 in. (24 cm) high, 8 in. (21 cm) wide and 9 in. (22 cm) deep