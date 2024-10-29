Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, Marvel Comics, spider-man

The Green Goblin Returns with New Spider-Man Animated Series Statue

Gentle Giant Ltd. has unveiled their latest selection of upcoming collectibles including the return of the infamous Green Goblin

Article Summary Gentle Giant Ltd. unveils new Green Goblin mini bust inspired by Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

Standing at 6" tall, this limited edition collectible captures the Goblin's animated look perfectly.

Features a wicked grin and pumpkin bomb; only 2,000 pieces available for pre-order at $99.

Meticulously designed by Barry Bradfield and sculpted by Alterton, releasing Q3 2025.

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with a brand new mini bust that takes Marvel fans right back to the 90s. Inspired by the legendary cartoon Spider-Man: The Animated Series, the Green Goblin is back with a brand new limited edition statue that comes in at 6" tall. Before he was the Goblin, he was Norman Osborn, the father of Peter Parker's best friend, Harry Osborn, and the CEO of Oscorp. Norman is a brilliant but ruthless businessman who steps over the line when it comes to legal and ethical boundaries. However, after creating experiments for the Kingpin, he is caught up in one of his own dangerous experiments, leading to his transformation into the Green Goblin!

The chaos of the Goblin can not be controlled, and he has his sights on controlling New York's criminal underworld and destroying Spider-Man. Gentle Giant Ltd. perfectly captures his animated design from the cartoon, along with some eye-popping colors. Green Goblin has a wicked grin on his face, as well as a pumpkin bomb in hand, and will be limited to only 2,000 pieces. Pre-orders are already live online for $99, and he is set to wash the spider out in Q3 2025.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series – Green Goblin Mini Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Beware, Spider-Man! The Green Goblin is on the hunt, and he's got a pumpkin bomb with your name on it! This 1/7 scale mini-bust of Norman Osborne's alter ego is based on the villain's appearance in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. It stands approximately 6 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and animated-style paint applications. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Alterton!"

