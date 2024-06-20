Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: ghost rider, hasbro, Marvel Legends, wolverine

The Hellverine Serves Out Vengeance with New Marvel Legends Figure

Get ready for a story of Strange Tales as Hasbro has unveiled their latest wave of Legends figures including the Hellverine

Article Summary Hasbro releases Marvel Legends Hellverine figure from Strange Tales wave.

The figure embodies the fusion of Ghost Rider and Wolverine; priced at $24.99.

Hellverine figure includes popped/undisputed claws and a BAF piece for Blackheart.

Collectors can preorder Hellverine today at Fan Channel sites, including Hasbro Pulse.

Fury comes to this mortal plan as Hasbro has unveiled their newest Marvel Legends wave with Strange Tales. This new set of figures brings the dark and demonic side of the Marvel Universe to life, including the Weapon of Vengeance. This figure came about in 2023 with the comic Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapon of Vengeance Alpha #1, where fans were introduced to the first meeting between Logan and Johnny Blaze. The adventure was filled with demons, the Weapon X Program, and much more, and ended with the Red Right Hand summoning a Demon to possess the body of Wolverine, creating Hellverine. Combining elements of Ghost Rider and Wolverine, the Hellverine is a deadly beast that has been faithfully brought to life by Hasbro. He will only come with popped and unpopped claws, but the sculpture of this beast is a fiery explosion of Marvel Comics power. The Weapon of Vengeance is priced at $24.99, he will include a BAF piece for Blackheart. Pre-orders arrive today at Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST.

The Weapon of Vengence: Hellverine Coming Soon to Hasbro

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Marvel's Hellverine, and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible Marvel Legends Strange Tales figure includes a Marvel's Weapon of Vengeance action figure. 6-inch -scale figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel Comics Wolverine and Ghost Rider Team-Up Mini Series, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Figures come with themed accessories, including a pair of fiery claw alternate hands."

COMIC-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure set comes with impressive detail packed with Vengeance and alternate hands.

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

