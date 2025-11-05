Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: hulk, iron man, lego

The Hulk Battles with Hulkbuster with New LEGO Marvel Studios Set

The magic of LEGO continues to come to life as they debut new sets including the Epic Battle: Hulkbuster vs. The Hulk

Article Summary LEGO unveils Epic Battle: Hulkbuster vs. The Hulk set inspired by Avengers: Age of Ultron showdown

Set features a fully articulated Hulkbuster, Iron Man minifigure, and enraged red-eyed Hulk minifigure

Includes urban battleground with street debris and a traffic light for Hulk to wield as a weapon

Comprises 413 pieces, stands 7.5 inches tall, and will release on January 1, 2026, for $49.99

The epic clash between Hulk and Hulkbuster was immortalized in Avengers: Age of Ultron and perfectly captured the battle of two heroes. Twisted by the Chaos Magic of Scarlet Witch, the Hulk goes on an uncontrollable rampage, and it is up to Tony Stark's Hulkbuster armor to try to contain and subdue him. LEGO is now capturing the battle of these two heroes with the new Epic Battle: Hulkbuster vs. The Hulk (76343) Marvel Studios set. The 413-piece set features the battle between these two Avengers in glorious brick form and will stand 7.5" tall when fully built.

The Hulkbuster armor will be fully articulated and will fit the included Iron Man LEGO Minifigure inside. As for the Hulk, he is back in his bigger minifigure format with updated red eyes, showing his loss of control. The rest of the set will feature street debris, a traffic light as a weapon for Hulk, and a dynamic urban battleground to enhance the fight between the two. The LEGO Epic Battle: Hulkbuster vs. The Hulk set is priced at $49.99, pre-orders are not live, but the set is expected to release on January 1, 2026.

LEGO Epic Battle: Hulkbuster vs. The Hulk

"Bring Marvel Studios' Avengers: Age of Ultron action to life with the LEGO® ǀ Marvel Epic Battle: Hulkbuster vs. The Hulk (76343) building set for boys and girls ages 9 and up. Featuring Iron Man and Hulk minifigures, plus the iconic Hulkbuster armor, this stunning building set offers kids endless opportunities for imaginative role play and creative display."

"Iron Man battles Hulk, with the help of his Hulkbuster armor, amid a street scene filled with debris, collapsing steel structures and a traffic light, which Hulk can use as a weapon. The Hulkbuster is fully jointed to maximize posability. With a sturdy base and nameplate, kids can use their model as room decor or detach the minifigures to create Super Hero adventures of their own. Building set contains 413 pieces."

