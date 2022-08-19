The Joker Has a Trick Up His Sleeve with New Premium Sideshow Statue

The Joker has broken out of Arkham Asylum, and he is up to no good with Sideshow Collectibles newest Premium Format statue. Coming in at 23.5" tall, Batman's arch-nemesis is ready to turn himself in and wants to shake on it. There is definitely a trick up the Clown Prince of Crime's sleeve, and Sideshow captures all of the chaos. With intense detail, bright color, and bloody elements, this Joker statue is a beautiful piece of art that any Batman fan would love to have in their Batcave. This original design brings popular elements of Mr. J to life as he stands above a circus base filled with acid. The Joker Premium Format Statue from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $640, set for a June 2023 release, and pre-orders are already livened located here. Check out the Crime Price in greater detail below and take advantage of those payment plans.

"Oh, I'm so happy! And when I'm happy … I kill people." Sideshow presents The Joker Premium Format™ Figure, a dastardly DC Comics collectible that'll make you laugh 'til you cry! The Joker Premium Format Figure measures 23.5" tall as the villain reaches out to make your acquaintance with a lethal joy buzzer. But the joke's on anyone who takes the bait — he has an ace up his sleeve (literally!) with a crowbar hidden behind his back. The iconic Batman rogue stands on top of a clown-themed funhouse base, with broken wooden boards creating a crooked smile. Batarangs litter the scene, and a vat of noxious green acid lurks beneath his spats, ready to corrupt Gotham City as a part of his latest schemes."

"An original take on the character inspired by his appearances in DC Comics, the Joker Premium Format Figure is fully sculpted to capture his clownish costuming and physique. Mistah J wears a purple suit jacket and pants, an orange vest, a purple dress shirt, and a green bowtie, all detailed with realistic textures and spattered with grime. His body language is twisted like his grin, and short strands of green hair give his portrait a chaotic, tousled look. Red accents on his bloodied gloves and signature painted face make this mirthful murderer no laughing matter. The first rule of comedy? Always leave them in stitches! Bring The Joker Premium Format Figure by Sideshow home to your DC Comics collection today."