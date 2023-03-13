The Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Ambush Scene Has Arrived at LEGO Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Jurassic Park with LEGO as they return collectors to the original park once again in brick form

Dennis Nedry has acquired some very sensitive material from Jurassic Park, and he tries to make his escape. However, things do not go according to plan, and he ends up right in the pen of the Dilophosaurus. LEGO is capturing this terrifying scene as they debut a new set of 30th anniversary Jurassic Park sets. The Dilophosaurus Ambush set comes in at 211 pieces and comes with the dinosaur, Dennis Nedry figure, and the signature Jeep from the park. LEGO has even included a Barbasol can, plant elements, and the dock sign, to fully recreate this deadly scene. These Jurassic Park set are nothing less than spectacular and fans can pick up this set for $19.99. the Jurassic Park 30th anniversary sets are set to release in June 2023 and can be found here.

Beware the Dilophosaur with LEGO's Newest Set

"Youngsters can recreate a classic Jurassic Park scene and play out their own stories with this collectible LEGO® Jurassic World Dilophosaurus Ambush (76958) toy building set. A cool gift for kids aged 6 and up, it features a Dilophosaurus figure and a buildable Jurassic Park Jeep® toy with a driver's seat for the Dennis Nedry minifigure, plus muddy minifigure and dinosaur footprint decoration. There is also a small jungle build, including an 'East Dock' sign for the Jeep to knock over like in the movie and a Barbasol can element to inspire imaginative play"

Dinosaur and car toy playset – Inspire kids to recreate a memorable Jurassic Park scene and make up their own stories with this LEGO® Jurassic World Dilophosaurus Ambush (76958) building set

A LEGO® minifigure and a dinosaur – Jurassic Park character Dennis Nedry, a Dilophosaurus figure, plus a Barbasol can accessory element

Jeep® and small jungle build – The Jeep features a minifigure seat, plus muddy minifigure and dinosaur footprint decoration. The jungle build has plant elements andan 'East Dock' sign to knock over

Gift idea for ages 6 and up – Give this collectible 211-piece Jurassic Park set as a birthday present, holiday gift or treat for creative kids to build and play with solo or enjoy with their friends

Portable set for everyday play sessions – The brick-built Jeep® measures over 2.5 in. (6 cm) high, 5.5 in. (15 cm) long and 3 in. (8 cm) wide