The Ladies of Soccer Arrive with LEGO's New Icons of Play Set A new month means new LEGO sets are on the way including a new realistic set that brings the world of soccer to brick form

It is time to head to the pitch with a brand new LEGO set capturing the world of soccer. While we still have yet to get a Ted Lasso set on our hands, LEGO is entering the realm of soccer with their new Icons of Play set. Coming in at 899 pieces, the set features half of a soccer field with a goal as well as a VAR station that measures 14 inches and 7.5 inches tall. This is it is packed with some LEGO mini figures, including soccer stars, fans, a removable goalie, as well as a 1v1 play function, allowing master builders to create their very own soccer game. On top of that, some real-life sports stars are included, with actual female soccer stars coming to life in brick form with Megan Rapinoe, Yūki Nagasato, Sam Kerr, and Asisat Oshoala. This is more than your average LEGO set, this is a soccer fans dream collectible, and it is priced at $99.99. The Icons of Play set is set to arrive June 6, 2023, and while pre-orders are not live it can be found here.

Soccor All-Stars Arrive with LEGO's Icons of Play

Inspire any soccer fan aged 12 and up with this LEGO® Icons of Play (40634) buildable toy set, featuring half a soccer field with a goal and VAR station, stands with a scoreboard, a ceremonial stage and more. Some of the 15 minifigures represent famous soccer players like crafty and creative Megan Rapinoe, the multi-talented Yūki Nagasato, world-class striker Sam Kerr and global superstar Asisat Oshoala. A fun gift idea for soccer lovers to build, play with and display.

Buildable excitement – Create a playable indoor soccer toy with this LEGO® Icons of Play (40634) set. Makes a fun gift for older kids or adult fans with a love of the sport and its players

Unstoppable Play – With 15 LEGO® minifigures, a movable goalie and 1 vs. 1 player function, this set encourages social play and lets kids emulate their idols

Measurements – The half soccer field with goal and VAR station measures over 7.5 in. (20 cm) high and 14 in. (36 cm) wide and looks good on display once play is finished

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: football, lego, soccer

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!