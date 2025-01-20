Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, rom

The Legacy of ROM: Spaceknight Continues with New Marvel Legends

Step into the pages of Marvel Comics once again as Hasbro is back with a new set of 6” Legends including the debut of ROM Spaceknigh

Article Summary Explore the Marvel Universe with Hasbro's new 6” ROM Spaceknight figure, debuting in Marvel Legends Series.

ROM Spaceknight relives his 1979 comic glory with premium design, metallic finish, and full articulation.

The figure includes accessories like a Neutralizer, Analyzer, and a miniature ROM: Spaceknight #1 comic.

Pre-order ROM Spaceknight on Hasbro Pulse from February 6, with a retail price of $24.99, arriving Spring 2025.

A classic Marvel Comics character is coming to life as Hasbro unveils its latest Marvel Legends comic book figure. ROM, the Spaceknight, debuted in ROM #1 (1979) and was written by Bill Mantlo and drawn by Sal Buscema. This comic was a tie-in to the ROM toy that was created by Parker Brothers. ROM hails from the utopian planet Galador, where he sacrificed his humanity to defend the universe from the Dire Wraiths as a Spaceknight. Armed with his Neutralizer, ROM roams the cosmos to banish the Wraiths to Limbo, and his quest continues.

ROM is nicely crafted right off the pages of Marvel Comics and features a sleek metallic deco, similar to Ultron. He will come with a blast effect, alternate hands, and an Analyzer to reveal shape-shifting Dire Wraiths, along with a Neutralizer to banish them into Limbo! ROM is also getting new card back packaging that will feature a miniature copy of ROM: Spaceknight #1 for him to read. Collectors will expect this Spaceknight to arrive in Spring 2025 for $24.99. Pre-orders are set to arrive on February 6 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.

Marvel Legends Series: Marvel Comics ROM: Spaceknight

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Rom: Spaceknight figure! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Rom: Spaceknight #1 (1979), this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"Comes with 6 accessories, including blast effect, alternate hands, Analyzer to reveal shape-shifting Dire Wraiths, and Neutralizer to banish them into Limbo, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Rom: Spaceknight #1 (1979). Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Add Rom: Spaceknight to your collection of comic-inspired Marvel Legends Series figures on a retro cardback (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

