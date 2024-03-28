Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, rocky

The Legendary Apollo Creed Joins McFarlane Toys' Rocky Statue Line

McFarlane Toys steps into the ring as they debut a new set of limited edition Movie Maniacs Figures from the world of Rocky

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Apollo Creed figure from Rocky, complete with iconic attire.

Limited to 5,600 pieces, the figure includes alternate head sculpt and fight backdrop.

Available for pre-order now, the Apollo statue is set for release in June 2024.

The Movie Maniacs series features detailed accessories and a VS display piece.

The legend himself is back, and Carl Weathers is back as the one and only Apollo Creed at McFarlane Toys. Apollo is a central character in the 1976 film Rocky which was directed by John G. Avildsen, and is the heavyweight boxing champion. He is quite known for his larger-than-life personality with his signature red, white, and blue boxing uniform. In the film, Apollo Creed seeks to defend his title and keep his undefeated record by challenging an underdog boxer named Rocky Balboa. Rocky's determination and fighting spirit change Apollo throughout the film, making for one of the ultimate boxing matches that only captivates audiences for generations.

McFarlane Toys is now adding Apollo Creed to their limited 6" Movie Maniacs statue series at only $24.99. the statue will feature a nucleus sculpted Apollo, who will come with a printed boxing ring backdrop, art card, VS card holder, and a secondary beaten-up head sculpt. This statue will be limited to only 5,600 pieces and will pair perfectly with the 6,400-piece Rocky, so get your Apollo while you can. Collectors can bring home and display the ultimate boxing match in June 2024, and pre-orders are already live online, including the McFarlane Toys Store.

McFarlane Movie Maniacs Apollo Creed (Rocky 1976)

"Rocky is a small-time Philadelphia boxer going nowhere, until an unbelievable shot to fight the world heavyweight champion, APOLLO CREED, lights a fire inside him."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed, highly decorated 6" scale figure based on the movie ROCKY (1976)

Accessories include an extra head, printed backdrop, environmental base, collectible art card and a secret bonus item

Also includes "VS." display piece to re-create your favorite ROCKY boxing contest or create your own ultimate dream match! It also can be used as an art card holder

APOLLO CREED as featured in the theatrical film ROCKY (1976)

Collect all McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs Figures

