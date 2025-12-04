Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: bugs bunny, lego, looney tunes

The Looney Tunes Return to LEGO with Brand New Bugs Bunny Set

Clear some space on your shelves as a new assortment of LEGOs are on the way like a brand new Looney Tunes set for Bugs!

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new 605-piece Looney Tunes set featuring an animated Bugs Bunny bust for 2026.

Bugs Bunny returns in brick form, complete with poseable head, ears, arms, fingers, and his classic carrot.

The build includes fun spring details with a cheerful bee and flower, perfect for Easter display collectors.

This LEGO Bugs Bunny set launches January 1, 2026, priced at $39.99, now revealed on the LEGO Shop.

Bugs Bunny, the quick‑witted, wise‑cracking rabbit of the legendary Looney Tunes cartoons, has entertained audiences since the 1930s and 1940s. He rose to fame with his clever humor, sarcastic charm, and iconic catchphrase "What's up, doc?" Over the decades, Bugs's has continued to charm generations, and now, for 2026, LEGO invites Looney Tunes fans to bring that legacy into brick form with their newest Bugs Bunny set. It has been a few years since we saw the Looney Tunes in block form, ever since LEGO created them for a Mystery Minifigure Wave.

Since then, no official sets have ever arrived, but that has all changed with this new 605‑piece build that recreates a bust of Bugs as though he's popping out of his rabbit hole. The set comes complete with a poseable head, ears, arms, and even fingers that can wrap around his signature carrot. The set sits on a buildable display stand and also includes seasonal spring decorations, including a cheerful bee figure and a flower. Bugs Bunny is set to return to LEGO on January 1, 2026, for $39.99, and he can be seen on the LEGO Shop now.

LEGO Looney Tunes – Bugs Bunny

"Evoke classic cartoon capers this Easter with this LEGO® Looney Tunes™ Bugs Bunny (40920) toy building set. A fun Easter gift for boys, girls and any Looney Tunes fan ages 14 plus, this build-and-display LEGO model makes a cute seasonal decor piece. Kids recreate the bust of this lovable Looney Tunes character and display it on the buildable stand that makes Bugs look like he's just popped out of his hole."

"To give this fun Bugs Bunny figure even more character, young builders can move the posable ears, head, arms and fingers. They complete their build by adding the seasonal decorations of a bee with a cute face and a spring toy flower. This LEGO seasonal decor piece is the ideal set to build with friends or family to celebrate Easter together. Set contains 605 pieces."

