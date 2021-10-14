The Lord of the Rings Saruman the White Comes to Weta Workshop

Weta Workshop is back with yet another incredible statue as part of their The Lord of the Rings collection This time Saruman the White is back and is sitting on his black throne, standing roughly 3 feet tall. The massive statues showcase the Dark Wizard with two removable lamps, Saruman's staff, as he holds the Palantír containing the powerful Eye of Sauron. With high amounts of detail, incredible likeness to Christopher Lee, and added LED effect, this is one The Lord of the Rings statue that fans will not want to miss. The Saruman the White on Throne statue is priced at a whopping $1,399, with payment plans are also being offered. Pre-orders are already live and located right here, with a limited edition size that will be revealed at a later date. Be sure to check out all of the other sweet Lord of the Rings statues coming soon to really enhance your Middle Earth collection.

"Learned and powerful, Saruman devoted himself to studying the ways of his enemy, that he might therein devise a means of defeating him. To this end, he amassed within his tower a vast library of arcane knowledge. Of chief interest to Saruman was the mastery of ringcraft; for it was with the creation of the Rings of Power that the Dark Lord nearly conquered all of Middle-earth once before, and might yet again should he reclaim the missing One. Over the years he sought clues to the Ring's whereabouts, hoping to be first to find it and perhaps wield its power for himself."

"For even as he conferred and planned with his allies to stand against Sauron, in secret Saruman had become enamoured with the ways of his adversary, a fate hastened by his use of the Palantír of Orthanc. At first the Wizard had used the seeing stone to spy upon Mordor, but in time he came to commune directly with the Dark Lord. Contend as he might, Saruman was no match for his enemy. Pride blinded him to his own weakness, and Sauron, through lies and sheer force of will, made the White Wizard his vassal; an instrument to be wielded and ultimately discarded in his design to subjugate all free peoples of the world."

FEATURES

1:6 scale;

Limited Edition;

Made from high-quality polystone;

Depicts the iconic ally-turned-villain Saruman seated upon his blackened throne;

Saruman holds his Palantír containing an illusory Eye of Sauron;

Removeable features include the 2 lamps, Saruman's staff and Saruman himself;

A perfect companion piece for other 1:6 collectibles like Lurtz and Wormtongue;

Over one meter tall;

Sculpted by Middle-earth master Gary Hunt