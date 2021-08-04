The Loyal Subjects B&W Battle Damaged TMNT 4-Pack Arrives

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles return as The Loyal Subjects continues their new line of action figures. This time we are getting a new 4-Pack feature, a new Black & White Battle-Damaged in a special box set. The packaging is pretty amazing as they come in a retro styled greasy pizza box with all four brothers ready for action. Loaded with pizza, weapons, and swappable parts, the Turtles are ready to kick the Foot to the curb. These figures will all feature a new black and white deco as a battle damage design to show their intense battle with Shredder. The TMNT Black & White Battle Damage Walmart Exclusive BST AXN Figures 4-Pack is priced at $75.00. Set to release in December 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"TMNT Black & White Battle Damage – Walmart Exclusive BST AXN Figures 4-Pack – Mutated from the "Ooze," and trained by Master Splinter, a mutated rat also transformed by the Ooze, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles transformed into some of the most dynamic, endearing, and heroic fighters on the side of good, protecting their city from a mastermind villain, a footsoldier clan, and other worldly aliens, and mutated creatures! Each Turtle taking their name from famous Renaissance artists; Michelangelo, Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael!"

"The Battle Damage colorway 4Pak collector pack inspiration is lifted from the pages of the original Eastman/Laird Mirage comic, in which all the turtles wore red masks, and were in constant brawls using their iconic weapons! Limited Edition Collector pack, garage door style gift box including all 4 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and their preferred weapons, and accessories. 1:15 scale, 31 points of articulation for maximum poseability, crisp deco, interchangeable weapons, secret belt attachments, and other very cool surprises! A must have for any TMNT fan!"

