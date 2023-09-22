Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, spider-man: across the spider-verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse The Prowler Arrives at Hot Toys

A nice assortment of 1/6 scale figures have been revealed by Hot Toys including the Prowler from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Prepare to step into the multiverse's darkest corner as Hot Toys travels to Earth 42 with their latest Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This figure captures an alternate version of Miles Morales, whose path has taken a sinister turn as he takes on the mantle of The Prowler. Miles G. Morales is not too fond that another version of himself has arrived in his world, giving Marvel fans a true cliffhanger. Hot Toys brings this version of The Prowler to life, showing off a closer look at this sinister Miles's sweet new outfit from an alternate reality. Prowler will have a separate eye-rolling function, LED elements, a nice animated sculpt, and some attack effects. This is the first Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Miles G. Morales collectibles to arrive, and Hot Toys did not disappoint. Pre-orders will be arriving soon from Hot Toys, which Spider-Man fans will be able to find right here, and expect a late 2024 or early 2025 release for him.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Miles G. Morales

"I'm Miles Morales. But you can call me The Prowler." – Miles G. Morales. Miles G. Morales is the alternate reality version of Miles, who grew up completely differently from him. This version of the character was never bitten by a radioactive spider and doesn't have any superpowers. But he has fallen into the role of becoming the vigilante the Prowler, under the tutelage of his uncle Aaron."

"Hot Toys is thrilled to expand the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collectible series and presenting the new 1/6th scale Miles G. Morales collectible figure for all collectors in this dimension! The highly-detailed figure includes a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball system and a masked head with LED light up function in purplish red. His futuristic outfit in purple tone is beautifully recreated through a mixed media costume, from the jacket with tall standing collar, backpack, printed shirt, pants and the sculpted utility belt."

"The figure also includes a pair of LED lighted Prowler gauntlets and sneakers with luminous reflective effect to complete his look as seen in movie. More detailed accessories include spray cans, attacking effect, comic art backdrop, a pipe pole with chains as diorama accessory, and a themed figure stand. A Special Edition available in selected markets includes eye effect accessory for more display option. This is the opportunity to pre-order the Miles G. Morales for your Spider-Man collection!"

