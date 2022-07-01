The Loyal Subjects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Box Set Revealed

Prepare some pizza, and it is ready for some new Shell Shocking adventures as The Loyal Subject has some ninja-packed box sets for us. Not one but two new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles four-figure box sets are on the way from The Loyal Subjects. The popular BST AXN line continues its 5" adventures with two sets based on the legendary TMNT series from Mirage Comics. All four turtles feature their single colored red masks, and each pack is loaded with swappable parts and weapons. Set 1 will give us Donatello and Raphael as they take on Shredder and an Elite Foot Henchmen. Leo and Mickey on the other are going toe to toe with two Foot soldiers. When combined, this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set will be fantastic to display. Each TMNT Mirage Box Set will be priced at $74.99, limited to 8,000 pieces, and is set to release in September 2022. Pre-orders are live right now, so get your while you can right here!

"Get out of the sewers and get ready to kick some major shell with this PREVIEWS Exclusive Action Figure 4-Pack from BST AXN! Leonardo and Michelangelo face off against Foot henchman in this limited edition set that features classic Mirage styling. With 31 points of articulation including: ball joints; swivel bicep and thigh joints; and double knee, shoulder, and elbow joints; these figures are ready for action with maximum poseability! Each figure includes multiple weapon (and pizza) accessories, and all 4 figures come packaged together in a beautifully illustrated collectors box that features iconic art from the classic Turtles comic books! This incredible PREVIEWS Exclusive Action Figure set is limited to only 8000 pieces and will make one shell of an addition to any Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection!"

"From The Loyal Subjects. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Get out of the sewers and get ready to kick some major shell with this PREVIEWS Exclusive Action Figure 4-Pack from BST AXN! Donatello and Raphael face off against Shredder and his Foot Elite henchman in this limited edition set that features classic Mirage styling. With 31 points of articulation including: ball joints; swivel bicep and thigh joints; and double knee, shoulder, and elbow joints; these figures are ready for action with maximum poseability! Each figure includes multiple weapon (and pizza) accessories, and all 4 figures come packaged together in a beautifully illustrated collectors box that features iconic art from the classic Turtles comic books! This incredible PREVIEWS Exclusive Action Figure set is limited to only 8000 pieces and will make one shell of an addition to any Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection!"