Wear The Mandalorian as Adidas Announces Themed Shoes

The first Mando Mondays have arrived with a massive amount of The Mandalorian reveals. With new game DLC, plush, Funko Pops, and Star Wars figures all getting their own time to shine. However, the reveals didn't stop there as Adidas announced a special release of The Mandalorian themed shoes. There are nine different pairs of Adidas shoes showcasing specific characters throughout the first season of the Disney+ Star Wars live-action show. There are shoes for men, women, and children and will vary from Price between $80-$150. Each shoe features special design themes like images in the soles that will coordinate with each Mandalorian characters like the Mudhorn, The Child, The Armorer, Mandalorian (brown armor), and Moff Gideon with his Darksaber. The Child has quite a few designs in this release with 2 different High Top "Top Ten", Superstar, and NMD_1. Each show will feature a unique image or saying on the tongue of the show, giving it that extra The Mandalorian character you will want.

The NMD_1 The Mandalorian and the Gazelle Darksaber shoes are my two personal favorites of the lot. They stay true to the classic Adidas brand but carry that right amount of Mandalorian flare I would want to show off. All the shoes are set to release on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 3 AM Eastern standard time. There is no cooler way to show off your Mandalorian love than with these amazing kicks. Make sure you save the date and time as these Star Wars themed shoes will sell out fast. Check out some selected descriptions of some of the shoes below and all of the Mandalorian/Adidas collection can be found here.

Adidas Shoes Show Us This is the Way

NMD_R1 THE MANDALORIAN SHOES

Upgrade your armor just like the Mandalorian™ with these beskar steel Mandalore inspired NMD shoes. Part of Star Wars™: The Mandalorian™ Collection, where iconic adidas silhouettes are transformed into the galaxy's greatest characters and moments. Designed with silver details and tongue logo, reflecting his durable armor. Inside, see the sockliner show off a special print to celebrate the series.

NMD_R1 THE CHILD – FIND YOUR WAY SHOES

This NMD_R1 joins a collection inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian™, where adidas Originals silhouettes become the galaxy's greatest characters and moments. Find your way like the Child himself, the shoe even says so itself. Designed with a calming colorway to bring balance to the Universe, and your mind. Slip on and see the special sockliner print that celebrates the series.

GAZELLE DARKSABER SHOES

From the Star Wars™: The Mandalorian™ Collection, debuting nine shoes tributed to the galaxy's greatest characters and moments from the series, see the Gazelle shoes appear as if they are the Darksaber. Making an unexpected return, the Darksaber is a one of a kind black bladed lightsaber. Designed with glowing 3-Stripes that honor the sword. If you know, you know.