Star Wars: The Mandalorian Directors Chair Arrives at Regal Robot

Regal Robot announces their newest Star Wars collectible from the hit live-action Star Wars television show, The Mandalorian. Things are about to get a little classier in your collection as the company announces a brand new themed director's chair inspired by The Mandalorian. There are three different heights available, allowing fancy collectors to choose between 18 inches (dining), 24 inches (counter), and 30 inches (barstool) sizes. Both 24-inch and 30-inch director chair models will include an extra footrest to add extra comfort when sitting upon luxury. These chairs allow you to call your own shots, adding some fun Star Wars class to your Star Wars-themed pad. The Mandalorian director's chair will feature heavy brown duty canvas fabric and the iconic The Mandalorian logo in golden yellow lettering. Fans who already own a Star Wars director's chair from Regal Robot can also just purchase the canvas set on its own to change up the chairs they already have.

Star Wars fans can now be the director of their own movie when sitting in these American Beech hardwoods designed chairs. It is nice that there is a variety of heights offered to allow Star Wars fans to pick whatever chair that suits their needs. These chairs will go beautifully with some of Regal Robot's amazing café tables, which include Carbonite Chamber, Holochess, Death Star Countdown, and more, which can be found here. The Mandalorian director's chair is priced between $119.99 and $159.99, depending on which size you decide to choose. They can be purchased today and can be found here. Don't forget to check out some of the other high-end Star Wars furniture, decor, and collectibles also offered from Regal Robot to really take your Star Wars collection to new levels.

"Looking to bring a little bit of that classic Hollywood flair to your living room, bedroom, office or home theater? Regal Robot is proud to bring you the official Star Wars™ directors chairs. Celebrate the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian™ with our latest director's chair! Printed in golden yellow, the graphic is silk screened on to a heavy duty brown canvas fabric and like all of our chairs, it's available in three heights. Each chair features sleek, straight-line legs with a paddle arm, finished in a low-VOC clear varnish for a natural wood look."

"All of our directors chairs are made in the USA from quality American Beech hardwoods and feature hinges make it easy to fold the chair up for moving and transport, or simply to store flat when not in use. Pricing/shipping will adjust accordingly when you use the drop down menu to choose one of three seat heights: 18" standard dining chair height, 24" counter height and 30" bar stool height. 24″ and 30″ models include a footrest for comfort."