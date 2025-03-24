Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, star wars

The Mandalorian MAFEX Revealed for Star Wars Celebration 2025

Medicom is back with a new assortment of MAFEX figures including a few exclusives for the upcoming 2025 Star Wars Celebration

Article Summary Discover exclusive MAFEX figures at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Tokyo.

The Mandalorian in chromed Beskar Armor dazzles with detail.

Includes Din Djarin, Grogu, Darksaber versions, and more!

Only available at Tokyo's Makuhari Messe for ¥14,080.

Return to a galaxy far, far away once again as Star Wars Celebration 2025 arrives from April 18th – 20th in Tokyo, Japan! As always, the Star Wars-only convention will offer an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. The event will feature interactive exhibits, a massive show floor filled with collectibles and merchandise, and special panels with actors, directors, and artists. Attendees will, of course, also look forward to exclusive trailers and announcements for upcoming Star Wars movies, projects, and Disney+ series. Many fans are patiently waiting for the first trailer and for the 2026 film The Mandalorian & Grogu, finishing off the Disney+ series on the big screen. Medicom seems pretty excited as well, as they have unveiled some brand new Star Wars Celebration exclusive MAFEX figures.

One of these is the arrival of Din Djarin in his sleek Beskar Armor, which will be all chromed out, adding that iconic shine to his armor. The product has already been listed by Medicom, which states he will come with two heads, so expect a Din Djarin sculpt along with Grogu. The Mandalorian fans will also get two versions of the Darksaber, a blaster, Beskar Spear, a jetpack with removable boosts, and Grogu. He is listed at around ¥14,080, so expect a price of around $100 USD and will only be offered at the Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Japan, at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center. May the Force be with you.

Star Wars Celebration 2025 – MAFEX The Mandalorian (Chrome)

STAR WARS CELEBRATION JAPAN 2025 Commemorative products Scheduled to be released in April 2025. Mafex No.256 MAFEX THE MANDALORIAN CHROME Ver.. Distribution price ¥14,080 (tax included). Head prototype production Kyoichi Shimazaki."

"Prototype production PERFECT-STUDIO. Total height about 160mm. From "STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN", Din is reproduced in Besker Armor with chrome-plated parts! Accessories include two types of heads, Grogu, various weapon parts, effect parts for his jet packs, and a movable figure stand included! From April 18 (Friday) to April 20 (Sunday), 2025. STAR WARS held at Makuhari Messe. Pre-release at CELEBRATION JAPAN 2025!"

