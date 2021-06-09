The Mandalorian Mission Fleet Razor Crest Takes Off With Hasbro

Hasbro is shrinking down the legendary Razor Crest from The Mandalorian with their newest Star Wars Mission Fleet set. Mission Fleet is a series of Star Wars collectibles that are dedicated to younger Star Wars fans. We have seen a lot of these sets drop, and now the iconic Razor Crest joins in on the fun. The adorable shop is fully decked out with an opening cockpit, removable top cover, opening back hatch, and much more. This set will include The Mandalorian and The Child figures with a nice variety of included accessories. This Star Wars set is perfect for both adult and kid collectors and will go perfectly with some of the other already released, and upcoming Mission Fleet sets. Pre-orders are set to go live in the coming days at a variety of retailers like here. The Mandalorian Razor Crest Star Wars Mission Fleet Vehicle Set is expected to release in Fall 2022 for $39.99.

"STAR WARS MISSION FLEET RAZOR CREST OUTER RIM RUN Deluxe Vehicle – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $39.99/Available: Fall 2021). Blast off into a dangerous galaxy with THE MANDALORIAN and Grogu aboard Mando's iconic ship, the RAZOR CREST! Imagine action-packed battles in the outer reaches with the STAR WARS MISSION FLEET RAZOR CREST OUTER RIM RUN Deluxe Vehicle."

"Featuring 3 projectile launchers, including one repositionable double-launcher, an opening cockpit that fits 2 figures, a removable top cover, interior play area, opening back hatch, weapons locker, 6 blaster accessories, and jetpack accessory, this kid-friendly Deluxe Vehicle makes a great introduction to the Galaxy of STAR WARS for kids! The 2.5-inch-scale THE MANDALORIAN action figure features multiple points of articulation, including fully poseable arms, legs, and head, as well as design and detail inspired by the live-action series THE MANDALORIAN on Disney+. Includes vehicle, figures and 7 accessories. Available at most major retailers."