New The Mandalorian Vintage Collection Figures From Hasbro Revealed

Greef Karga finally made his return in the newest episode of The Mandalorian in last week's episode. To celebrate, Hasbro has unveiled their newest Vintage Collection figure as he joins the 3.75" figure line. The figure features some very realistic detail and includes a photoreal face of Carl Weathers. He will only come with a blaster, but this will be a must-have figure for any collectors who have locked down their HasLab Razor Crest ship. The Mando Monday reveals do not end there as The Child is also going the Vintage Collection figure line. This marks the third The Child to enter Hasbro's vintage line, with the first being the exclusive variant going to the Razor Crest. The second one was included with the Walmart exclusive bundle that also included the Mandalorian.

If you do not plan on opening up you included The Mandalorian Razor Crest figures; then these will both be for you. Fans will need a Green Karga to capture pivotal scenes from Season 1. the Child is an instant purchase and will be a perfect match up for the already announced Beskar Armor The Mandalorian Vintage Collection figure. Both of these Star Wars figures are set to release in Spring 2021. Pre-orders are expected to go live today at 4 PM EST here and other online retailers. This is the way.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GREEF KARGA Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $12.99/Available: Spring 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GREEF KARGA Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus. Featuring premium detail and design, as well as original Kenner branding, this collectible action figure makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, including a photoreal face, the STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GREEF KARGA Figure can be displayed in the action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE CHILD Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $12.99/Available: Spring 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE CHILD Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus. Featuring premium detail and design, as well as original Kenner branding, this collectible figure makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, the STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE CHILD Figure with hover pram can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories."