The Mandalorian Bo-Katan Has Her Own Agenda At Hot Toys

Recently, Hot Toys shared a teaser of their next Star Wars 1/6 scale figure from the hit series The Mandalorian. She has finally arrived as Bo-Katan returns, and she is ready to bring balance back to Mandalore. Standing 11" tall and with 26 points of articulation, Hot Toys brings Katee Sackhoff's character to life with remarkable detail and likeness. She will have an unmasked and helmet head sculpt, as well as two blasters, swappable hands, grappling hook, gauntlet blade, comlink, jetpack, and jet pack effect accessories. The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian fans will be extremely pleased with this amazing Bo-Katan figure that will be priced at $285. Bo-Katan is set to join Din Djarin and the rest of your growing Star Wars collection between August and June 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find more pics and details below and they can click here to order yours.
Not all Mandalorians are bounty hunters. Some of us serve a higher purpose.
"I am Bo-Katan of Clan Kryze. I was born on Mandalore and fought in the Purge. I am the last of my line. A gifted warrior, Bo-Katan Kryze is a legendary Mandalorian. She refused to align with the Empire's occupation of Mandalore, and now seeking the Darksaber. Hot Toys is thrilled to expand its highly popular The Mandalorian collectible series and presenting the new 1/6th scale Bo-Katan Kryze collectible figure for all Star Wars collectors!"
"The Bo-Katan Kryze collectible figure features newly developed head sculpt with remarkable likeness, skillfully crafted Mandalorian helmet and armor with weathering effects, meticulously tailored and form-fitting under-suit, a jetpack with booster fire effects, a pair of blasters, a dagger blade, and a themed display stand! This amazing figure of the Nite Owls leader is definitely a collectible for all Star Wars fans to have in their collection!"
The 1/6th scale Bo-Katan Kryze™ Collectible Figure special features:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze in Star Wars: The Mandalorian
- One (1) newly crafted battle damaged helmeted head with articulated rangefinder
- One (1) newly developed head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression and skin texture
- Reddish brown colored short hair sculpt with head piece
- Specially applied distress effects on armor, weapons and accessories
- Body with over 26 points of articulations
- Approximately 28 cm tall
- Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of pistol holding hands
- One (1) right hand for holding comlink
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) Bo-Katan Kryze's Mandalorian armor and vest with distressed effects
- One (1) pair of blue gauntlets with weathering effects
- One (1) grey green colored long sleeves shirt
- One (1) brown belt with pouches and pistol holsters
- One (1) pair of grey green colored pants
- One (1) pair of blue knee guard with weathering effects
- One (1) pair of brown colored boots
Weapons:
- Two (2) blasters
- One (1) wired grappling hook (attachable to gauntlets)
- One (1) dagger blade (attachable to right gauntlet)
Accessories:
- One (1) jetpack with distressed effects
- Two (2) booster fire effect accessories (attachable to jetpack)
- One (1) comlink
- One (1) imperial cruiser rail diorama accessory
- Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate