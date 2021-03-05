The Mandalorian Bo-Katan Has Her Own Agenda At Hot Toys

Recently, Hot Toys shared a teaser of their next Star Wars 1/6 scale figure from the hit series The Mandalorian. She has finally arrived as Bo-Katan returns, and she is ready to bring balance back to Mandalore. Standing 11" tall and with 26 points of articulation, Hot Toys brings Katee Sackhoff's character to life with remarkable detail and likeness. She will have an unmasked and helmet head sculpt, as well as two blasters, swappable hands, grappling hook, gauntlet blade, comlink, jetpack, and jet pack effect accessories. The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian fans will be extremely pleased with this amazing Bo-Katan figure that will be priced at $285. Bo-Katan is set to join Din Djarin and the rest of your growing Star Wars collection between August and June 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find more pics and details below and they can click here to order yours.

Not all Mandalorians are bounty hunters. Some of us serve a higher purpose.

"I am Bo-Katan of Clan Kryze. I was born on Mandalore and fought in the Purge. I am the last of my line. A gifted warrior, Bo-Katan Kryze is a legendary Mandalorian. She refused to align with the Empire's occupation of Mandalore, and now seeking the Darksaber. Hot Toys is thrilled to expand its highly popular The Mandalorian collectible series and presenting the new 1/6th scale Bo-Katan Kryze collectible figure for all Star Wars collectors!"

"The Bo-Katan Kryze collectible figure features newly developed head sculpt with remarkable likeness, skillfully crafted Mandalorian helmet and armor with weathering effects, meticulously tailored and form-fitting under-suit, a jetpack with booster fire effects, a pair of blasters, a dagger blade, and a themed display stand! This amazing figure of the Nite Owls leader is definitely a collectible for all Star Wars fans to have in their collection!"

The 1/6th scale Bo-Katan Kryze™ Collectible Figure special features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

One (1) newly crafted battle damaged helmeted head with articulated rangefinder

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression and skin texture

Reddish brown colored short hair sculpt with head piece

Specially applied distress effects on armor, weapons and accessories

Body with over 26 points of articulations

Approximately 28 cm tall

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of pistol holding hands

One (1) right hand for holding comlink

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) Bo-Katan Kryze's Mandalorian armor and vest with distressed effects

One (1) pair of blue gauntlets with weathering effects

One (1) grey green colored long sleeves shirt

One (1) brown belt with pouches and pistol holsters

One (1) pair of grey green colored pants

One (1) pair of blue knee guard with weathering effects

One (1) pair of brown colored boots

Weapons:

Two (2) blasters

One (1) wired grappling hook (attachable to gauntlets)

One (1) dagger blade (attachable to right gauntlet)

Accessories:

One (1) jetpack with distressed effects

Two (2) booster fire effect accessories (attachable to jetpack)

One (1) comlink

One (1) imperial cruiser rail diorama accessory

Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate