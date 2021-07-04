The Mandalorian Wields His Beskar Spear In His New Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios has unveiled their newest Star Wars statue that capture the Season 2 Finale of the widely popular series, The Mandalorian. Din Djarin is back with a new, highly detailed, beautifully sculpted, and limited edition statue. This 1:10 scale statue stands 7.8" tall, and features The Mandalorian in his full Beskar armor as well as his jetpack and newly acquired Beskar spear. Based on original references from the series, these Star Wars statues come to life and will be an excellent piece to display with the upcoming Moff Gideon statue. Din is placed on a Star Destroyer base and is posed in an action stand that is perfect to just be displayed by himself in any growing fans collection.

Iron Studios has been diving into the realm of Star Wars lately, and statues like this really show ff their dedication to the popular franchise. Priced at $145, The Star Wars The Mandalorian 1:10 Scale Statue from Iron Studios and is set to release between July – September 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find him located here and be on the lookout for the Moff Gideon companion statue.

"Sideshow and Iron Studios are proud to present the Mandalorian 1:10 Scale Statue from The Mandalorian BDS Art Scale Series. This limited edition polystone statue of Din Djarin is based on original references and is hand-painted. Pair him with the Moff Gideon statue to compose a battle diorama! Don't miss your chance to add the lone bounty hunter to your collection!"

The Mandalorian 1:10 Scale Statuefeatures:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone*

Hand-painted

This statue can be paired with the Moff Gideon statue to compose a battle diorama

*May contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric