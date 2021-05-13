The Muppets Beaker and Bunsen Get DST Exclusive Figures For SDCC

San Diego Comic Con 2021 is about to get a little wacky and explosive as The Muppets are getting an exclusive figure release from Diamond Select Toys. Beaker and Bunson are back and creating some chaos in the lab with this limited edition figure set. Coming in at only 3000 pieces, The Muppets fans will be able to obtain these hilarious Muppets with a new explosive deco design. Both Beaker and Bunson will be fully articulated and will come in a full-color window box showing off their chaotic exploits.

The Muppets fans will not want to miss out on this 2021 SDCC limited edition figure set that will be priced at $29.99. With it being limited to only 3000 pieces fans will want to reserve one at their local comic book shop or they can find pre-orders online like here. The Muppets figures from Diamond Select Toys have been quite popular among fans so these will easily sell out before you know it. In this case, be sure to check out some of the other SDCC 2021 limited edition exclusives from Diamond Select Toys like the Cobra Kai, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Tron deluxe limited edition figure sets.

"Meemeemeemee! Beaker is in a panic, because he and Dr. Honeydew have been in some kind of lab accident! Scorched from a small explosion and looking like they just got slapped by science, Bunsen and Beaker feature an exclusive paint deco as well as multiple points of articulation. The pair comes packaged in a full-color window box with fifth-panel door. Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios! Limited to 3000 Pieces."

Product Features

Each 3 – 5 inches tall (7.62cm – 12.7cm)

Made of plastic

Based on characters from The Muppets

Multiple points of articulation

SDCC 2021 exclusive

Limited edition of 3000

Box Contents