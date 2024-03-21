Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Acolyte

The Mysterious Assassin Mae Joins Hasbro's Star Wars: The Acolyte Wave

A new assortment of Star Wars collectibles are blasting into a galaxy near us as Hasbro becomes one with the force once again

Article Summary New Star Wars: The Acolyte character Mae gets a Hasbro Black Series figure.

Mae comes with four knives, a mask, and hood, priced at $24.99.

Figures are inspired by the High Republic era, set a century before the prequels.

Available for pre-order now, with a release scheduled for Summer 2024.

At last, the new long awaited Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte has been revealed with its first trailer to the public. This new series will take fans to a brand new era of Star Wars, with the High Republic, which has not been covered in live-action yet. The High Republic takes place over a hundred years before the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy and is a blessed time for the Jedi. Jedi numbers are at their peak, but darkness is rising as the Sith prepare to return possibly. New characters, including the mysterious assassin Mae, are here to help tell this new tale.

Mae is about to be swept away into a new sinister mystery, possibly one that leads right to the Dark Side. Hasbro is bringing this assassin to life with a brand new The Black Series figure. She features an impressive sculpt as well as four knife accessories, along with a removable mask and hood. It is unclear how popular this character will be, so only time will tell, but Star Wars fans will be able to pre-order this new Star Wars: The Acolyte figure right now on Hasbro Pulse and on other online retailers. She is priced at $24.99 and set for Summer 2024, along with four other Jedi figures from the upcoming series.

The Dark Side Awaits for Mae from Star Wars: The Acolyte

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MAE (ASSASSIN) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2024). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MAE (ASSASSIN) figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE."

"At the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes – but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories including 4 knife accessories and a removable face wrap. Available for pre-order 3/21 at 1pm ET at Amazon, Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!