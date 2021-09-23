The New Batman Adventures Joker Receives New MAFEX Figure

Gotham is about to explode into chaos as Medicom reveals their newest DC Comics MAFEX figure from The New Batman Adventures. Animated adventures continue as the Clown Prince of Crime is back with a brand new figure that is nicely detailed and articulated. Standing 6.3" tall, Joker is back, featuring an animated design and a nice assortment of wacky accessories for a Wie variety of comical crimes. These accessories include a knife, stack of money, wallet, and a money airplane. For swappable parts, two different Joker expressions are included as well as some interchangeable hands. The New Batman Adventures MAFEX No.167 The Joker is priced at $104.99. He is set to release in July 2022, and pre-orders are already live, and collectors can secure one here.

It is very interesting to see the return of The New Batman Adventures, and this Joker figure will be an absolute hit. I hope we can see more Batman animated figures come out of Medicom with at least a Robin and Batman get release featuring high amounts of articulation fabric elements and some fun accessories. This Joker could be the start of something fresh and new, so I hope more animated adventures are in the works and not just The New Batman Adventures. Be sure to check out all of the other upcoming and available DC Comics figures also coming soon from Medicom right here.

"Based on The New Batman Adventures animated series, this figure of The Joker by MAFEX is fully articulated. The Joker features alternate faces and several accessories."

Product Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

From The New Batman Adventures

Fully articulated

Part of the MAFEX line

Box Contents

The Joker figure

2 Head sculpts

Alternate hands

Wallet

Knife

Stack of money

Folded money airplane

Stand

Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: Batman, joker, mafex, medicom