The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Returns to Revoltech Kaiyodo has announced a new updated version of their popular The Nightmare Before Christmas Revoltech Jack Skellington figure

The Pumpkin King is back as Kaiyodo announces the return of Jack Skellington for their Revoltech line. Coming to life from The Nightmare Before Christmas, NR016 Jack Skellington is back with a new Version 1.5 release. Disney and Halloween fans will see that Jack is getting an upgrade with some brand new expressions allowing fans to bring more scenes from the film to life. On top of that, Kaiyodo has added Zero's Grave piece on top of there Graveyard stand for even more spooky displays. The Nightmare Before Christmas fans will get a total of seven head pieces capturing a variety of expressions, alternate hands, and ghosts for the graveyard base. Everything about this figure is a real treat, and it captures Jack Skellington right off the screen. Pre-orders for The Nightmare Before Christmas Revoltech are live right here for $99.99 with an October 2023 release. Be sure to also check out some of the other new Revoltech releases, like Marvel Comics Moon Knight right here.

Halloween Fun Arrives with The Nightmare Before Christmas

"Kaiyodo is proud to bring back a fan favorite Revoltech character from the popular The Nightmare Before Christmas film: Jack Skellington! Upgraded with new expressions and a new Zero's Grave piece, this King of Halloween comes back with seven different facial expressions and a wide range of motion for perfect posing capabilities. Whether it's off to the graveyard or back to your collection, Jack Skellington is ready to add some frights! Order yours today!"

Product Features

7.28 inches (18.5cm)

Made of PVC, ABS

From The Nightmare Before Christmas film

Part of the Revoltech series

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents