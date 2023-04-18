Protect the Night with New Marvel Comics Revoltech Moon Knight A new Marvel Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figure has been revealed as Moon Knight embraces the darkness with this new figure

It is time to take on all of those things that go bump in the night with the help of Moon Knight! This legendary and dark Marvel Comics hero is joining the Marvel Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech line. Moon Knight is beautifully crafted and comes in at 6.3" tall and features a fabric cape and plenty of accessories. As for swappable parts, Kaiyodo has included a variety of swappable hands as well as two different face plates. Weapons, on the other hand, Moon Knight will come loaded equipped with his two different batons, baton motion effects, and well as two signature Crescent Moon darts.

The Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech line has already been something intriguing, especially with their Venom and Spider-Man release. Subtle unique features like the fabric elements and the wide variety of accessories like this make characters like Moon Knight really stand out. Everything about this figure is remarkable, and if you have not purchased a Revoltech figure, then this might be a good starting point to feel the full experience. The Marvel Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech NR013 Moon Knight is priced at $119.99. He is set for a January 2024 release; pre-orders are already live and located here.

Marvel Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech NR013 Moon Knight

"From the pages of Marvel Comics, the dark vigilante Moon Knights joins the Amazing Yamaguchi line of figures! This vigilante features premium articulation that is now a standard in this line. He is loaded with multiple interchangeable accessories to give you display options with maximum possibility."

Product Features

6.7 inches (17cm)

Made of plastic and fabric

Based on the Marvel Comics character

Part of the Amazing Yamaguchi line

Interchangeable parts

Highly articulated

Box Contents