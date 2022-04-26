The Noble Collection is Magical with Fantastic Beasts Collectibles

The newest Fantastic Beasts film is finally here with Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The film dives deeper into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter even though it takes place decades before The Boy Who Lived story begins. The story follows some of your favorite Hogwarts teachers as they take on the rising power of Grindelwald. Even if Harry Potter is not in these films, it is nice to see the magic come to the big screen once again, and now the fans in collectors can bring some of this magic home with the Fantastic Beasts collection from The Noble Collection. The Noble Collection has some top-tier Harry Potter collectibles, and our friends over there sent us some of these magical products to showcase. We have shown off some of these replicas before (here), and they are precisely what wizards and witches are looking for.

We are starting our showcase with the adorable and fantastic bendable Bowtruckle companion figure. This cute magical creature can now join your magical quest with an all-rubber design that is life-size to his on-screen counterpart. His cute design and bendable features make him displayable anywhere, and he is so darn cute you won't want to put him down. The Bowtruckle is not the only magical creature The Noble Collection has as we also have the Interactive Niffler Plush. This hand puppet features electronic sounds, a magnetic hand to grab the included gold coin, and is downright soft! The electronic feature works better without your hand, but he really does come to life when you operate his arms via puppet controls. Both creatures are must-own Fantastic Beasts companions, and fans can find them right here.

The Noble Collection succeeds at film replica, and they absolutely knock their Harry Potter wand out of the park. Plenty of iconic witches and wizards from all throughout the Wizarding World have wands offered. However, our focus is on Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and we have two replicas to show. We received Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore wands that are chalked full of impressive death. These fans leap off the screen with sculpted designs that capture each detail from the crystal inside Newts to the sword and grip of Dumbledores. I never thought what Albus's wand looked like before he acquired the Elder Wand, and this black and silver design is gorgeous. They each come in a fantastic wand box, and I have to say these are almost on par, if not better than the replica wants you to get at the Universal Studios Harry Potter Park.

Fantastic Beasts come to life with these replicas from The Noble Collection. From legendary wands to magical creatures, they cover all the bases and are loaded with excellent detail. Plenty of more wands is offered as well as unique display racks to show off some of your favorites. All of these Fantastic Beasts collectibles and more are up for purchase right now and here. Be sure to check out so much more than The Noble Collection has an offer from high-end replicas for DC Comics, the Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, and so much more. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is already in theaters now, so make sure you have the right gear when you go and see it.