Show Your Love For Harry Potter with Igloo and The Noble Collection

The 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter is here, and HBO Max is capturing all of the magic with a fantastic reunion special on their streaming service. This legendary franchise has touched many Muggles, and this reunion will definitely bring some tears. HBO Max might be celebrating with a TV special, but other companies are celebrating with some very impressive line of collectibles. We have acquired three different collectibles from two different companies, and wow we are excited to show them up close. We will be showcasing the new Harry Potter themed Playmate Coolers from Igloo and some of the replicas wands and creatures from The Noble Collection.

Whether you need somewhere to store your Pumpkinjuice, Polyjuice potions, or Butterbeer, Igloo has you covered. Inspired by Hogsmead from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, two unique designs are here. Our friends at Igloo sent us over the Honeydukes Cooler that is just packed with color, sweet treats, and magic. The teal color is bright and is only complemented by the chocolate frogs, sugar skulls, and Bertie Bott's Every Flavored Bean design on the lid. Nine standard drink cans can fit inside the cooler with ease, and it features a simple push-button lid function. Harry Potter fans will enjoy carrying around this magical cooler, and the Honeydukes and Hogsmead Playmates Cooler's from Igloo can be purchased here.

Lastly, The Noble Collection continues to take Harry Potter fans back to the grounds of Hogwarts with their impressive replica collectibles. We have already seen their mystery wand packs; the other officially licensed collectibles are inside their walls like this gorgeous Harry Potter Olivander's wand. The box, lining, and presentation are magical in itself, and the sculpt of the wand brings it right off the screen. Wands are not the only thing the Noble Collection has to offer, like their Mandrake Collector Interactive Plush tag stands 12" tall and features its piercing scream. Whether you want it in pot mode or harvest it to save paralyzed kids from Basilisk venom, this figure is for you. Both of these and so much more Harry Potter replicas, toys, and collectibles can be found right here. Be sure to check out the Harry Potter Reunion Special on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.