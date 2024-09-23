Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: barbie, dc comics, mattel

The Queen of Chaos Arrives at Barbie with the Infamous Harley Quinn

Barbie Signature is stepping into the world of DC Comics as they unveil some brand new dolls featuring some iconic villains

Harley Quinn's iconic transformation from a chaotic yet quirky sidekick to an independent antihero has cemented her as a fan favorite for DC Comics fans. Now, she is getting her very own Barbie Signature doll from Mattel, which has captured her popularity and uniqueness. Mattel's Harley Quinn doll captures her playful yet rebellious personality, showcasing her more modern design in the comics. The doll features her signature red and black outfit, with her red and blue pigtails and, of course, her signature mallet. This is a pretty impressive release; who would have thought Harley Quinn and Barbie would be perfect for each other? Oh, wait. Margot Robbie, might think that, and now you can too with this limited edition release that is priced at $55 and is up for pre-order and selling it fast. She is set for a November 2024 release and will release alongside the companion Barbie Signature Poison Ivy, which is also up for pre-order.

Barbie Signature Harley Quinn

"The Queen of Chaos strikes again! This Barbie Signature Harley Quinn doll rocks her rebellious red and black look with a matching top and shorts, thigh-high socks, and a silver belt. With streaks of pink and blue in her pigtails and a mischievous smile, this Harley Quinn collectible doll is just as magnetic as the infamous icon herself. She's also posable and comes with her mallet to make some mayhem! Colors and decorations may vary. Doll cannot stand alone."

