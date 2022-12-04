The Riddler Joins XM Studios DC Comics Samurai Series Statue Line

Batman: Ninja is a fantastic tale that takes the world of DC Comics and flips it on its head. Heroes and villains of Gotham are now in feudal Japan, taking on some new deadly roles. Batman must rise up and take on these deadly villains with the help of the bat-family. XM Studios has taken the idea of Batman: Ninja to new levels with their impressive and original DC Comics Samurai Statue Series. These statues are beautifully crafted by the XM Studios artists going new life to iconic heroes and villains in the Batman landscape. A new statue has arrived as The Riddler is back and defiantly carries some riddles up his sleeve.

For those that can beat Riddler at his own game are rewarded, but very few, if any, actually win. This villain has made a name for himself in this new time period, and XM Studios brings him to life like never before. A variety of swappable parts are featured with three different head sculpts as different items of his hands. Riddler joins the ranks of Harley Quinn, Joker, Robin, Nightwing, and more with this 1/4 scale Samurai Statue Series. This 18" statue is anything but cheap, coming in at a whopping $1,149, and pre-orders are live here. Check out some of the other DC Comic/ XM Studios Samurai statues right here.

How About You Riddle Me This Batman

"Perched atop a curious tree along a dusty road sits an enigmatic figure draped in green Sengoku (Warring States) period clothing, beckoning travelers to partake in a simple game of wits. Though masquerading as a seemingly innocent peddler with his Gyosho Bako (peddler's chest) full of wares – if one were to peer within the intricately carved wooden box – they will find, to their abject horror, various assassination tools. Seen holding on to a Shakujo (a pilgrim's staff), The Riddler is accompanied by a little red fox hiding diminutively beneath a tree branch."

"Forming part of a crime syndicate associated with the Penguin Daimyo and The Joker Orochi, with an eye on recruiting unsuspecting common folk into doing their evil bidding, The Riddler lures them with untold rewards should they manage to beat him in a game of Go, played on a Goban (Go board) that's been built into the top of the Gyosho Bako. After all, a man with an adorned Jingasa (war hat), albeit with a questionable crest, ought to be of noble bearings."

"Manipulated into gambling their life away, The Riddler gives desperate victims a way out of their predicament by offering them a riddle. If they manage to solve it, they are free to go. If they fail, a simple choice is given. Execute nefarious plans for the syndicate… Or die. Alas, this is but another cruel trick they would fall for, as only one person has ever been known to solve any of these dastardly riddles."