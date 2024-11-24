Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Scarecrow from the New Batman Adventures Hits McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is back with some new The New Batman Adventures figures capturing the animated fun from the late 90s

Article Summary Discover the revamped Scarecrow figure by McFarlane Toys, inspired by The New Batman Adventures.

Relive the animated 90s with this detailed, poseable 6” figure from the iconic series continuation.

Scarecrow figure includes swappable hands, display base, and a cool reproduction animation cell.

Preorder this must-have Batman villain collectible now for a chilling Gotham experience in January 2025.

The New Batman Adventures debuted from 1997 to 1999 and was an animated series that followed Batman as he continued his fight against crime in Gotham City. The show was a continuation of the popular Batman: The Animated Series but featured updated character designs and a slightly lighter tone. Batman's costume got sleeker, along with changes to allies like Robin and Batgirl and villains like The Joker. One of them was the updated look of Scarecrow, which was way more terrifying than his previous version, which could have easily come right from a corn field.

This version was a deadly addition to the updated roster, and now McFarlane Toys is adding him to their The New Batman Adventures collection. Johnathan Crane is ready to bring fear back to Gotham with a nicely sculpted figure that comes with three pairs of swappable hands and a themed display. base. Besides that, McFarlane includes a reproduction animation cell with an art frame from The New Batman Adventures with each figure as well. Scarecrow is priced at $24.99, and preorders are live, including McFarlane Toy Store, with a January 2025 release.

Scarecrow (The New Batman Adventures)

"DR. JONATHAN CRANE™ has spent as much time lurking in the dark corners of the human psyche as he has hiding in the shadowy parts of GOTHAM CITY™. Obsessed with the idea of fear in its many forms, CRANE has adopted the role of the SCARECROW™, a living embodiment of things that go bump in the night. A career Super-Villain, SCARECROW lives to clash with the BATMAN™, intent on making the DARK KNIGHT™ cower in fear."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™

Designed with articulation for posing and play

SCARECROW™ is based on the television show THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™

Accessories include figure base, 6 extra hands, reproduction animation cel & art frame

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™ figures!

