The Scarlet Witch Comes to Hot Toys with Doctor Strange 2 Reveal

Hot Toys has easily outdone themselves this time as they debut their newest 1/6 scale figure from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Scarlet Witch is easily one of the coolest villains to see on the big screen, and who would have expected this after WandaVision. Sam Raimi brought this character to life and added the perfect set of supernatural and horror elements the MCU needed. A standard and deluxe figure will be released, and The Scarlet Witch will stand 11" tall and have 28 points of articulation.

Hot Toys has included swappable hairpieces, multiple hands, reflective eyes, and a nice set of accessories. The Darkhold will be included as well as magic effects, and the Deluxe includes a candle diorama and sweet Dreamwalking Spell effects. The likeness on this sculpt is truly out of this world and this will 1000% be a must-own collectible for any Doctor Strong in the Multiverse of Madness fan. Pre-orders are already live for The Scarlet Witch at $285 or $320, depending on your version and she can be found here.

"I do hope you understand what's about to happen – this is me being reasonable." – The Scarlet Witch Wanda Maximoff, aka The Scarlet Witch, reveals to Doctor Strange how her children exist in every other Universe and her intention to possess the multiverse-travelling power so she can be in a reality where she can finally attain her longing desire. She then uses the Darkhold to dreamwalk and hijack the consciousness of an alternate version of herself in another universe. Continuing on the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness collection, Hot Toys is excited to present today, the Deluxe version 1/6th scale collectible figure of The Scarlet Witch featuring amazing accessories for the Dreamwalking spell."

"Beautifully crafted based on the appearance of Elizabeth Olsen as The Scarlet Witch in movie, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt and tiara with stunning likeness, two styles of front hair sculptures, specially applied luminous reflective effect on eyes to emulate Scarlet Witch using her abilities, faithful recreation of costume in scarlet red applied with dramatic weathering effects, highly-detailed accessories such as the Darkhold, different styles of power-using effects accessories, and interchangeable hands with black finger tips. In addition, the deluxe version will exclusively include Dreamwalking spell effect accessories, candle diorama accessories, and a round shaped display stand with magic spell graphic card to recreate the scene when The Scarlet Witch casts the forbidden spell. The Scarlet Witch figure is now trespassing to your Marvel collection!"

The 1/6th scale The Scarlet Witch Collectible Figure specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Elizabeth Olsen as The Scarlet Witch in Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

– One (1) newly developed head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression and make-up

– One (1) interchangeable front hair sculpture

– Specially applied luminous reflective effect on eyes to emulate Scarlet Witch using her abilities

– Brown color long curly hair sculpture with tiara

– Specialized body with over 28 points of articulations

– Approximately 28 cm tall

– Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

– One (1) pair of relaxed hands

– One (1) pair of opened hands

– Two (2) pairs of clenching hands

– Two (2) pairs of power-using hands

– Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

– One (1) red, black colored shirt with weathering effects

– One (1) red, black colored waist armor with patterns

– One (1) black colored pants

– One (1) pair of black colored boots

Accessories:

– One (1) Darkhold book

– Two (2) pairs of power-using effects accessories

– Specially designed figure stand with movie logo and character nameplate

– Candle Diorama (Exclusive to Deluxe Version)

– Dreamwalking Spell Effect (Exclusive to Deluxe Version)