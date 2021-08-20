The Simpsons Ultimates Figures Up For Preorder At Super7

The Simpsons are getting the Ultimate treatment from Super7. The first wave of figures, teased earlier this week, is now up for preorder and includes Spaceman Homer, Robot Itch & Scratchy, Poochie, and Moe. An odd wave, to say the least, though four of the figures are episode-specific. Each will come with all of the accessories you could ever want for each, including a "Bort" license plate with Robot Scratchy. And Poochie, man, he is totally in my face. You can see all five Simpsons figures down below and preorder them right here.

The Simpsons Ultimates Wave 1 Details From Super7

"The Simpsons ULTIMATES! Wave 1 is inspired by some of your favorite episodes, like "Deep Space Homer," "Itchy & Scratchy Land," and "The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show." Deep Space Homer, Moe, Poochie, and Robot Itchy & Scratchy are made-to-order, highly articulated, deluxe 7" scale action figures featuring a variety of interchangeable parts and iconic accessories. Available to pre-order until September 20, expected to deliver to you by Summer 2022. Pre-order The Simpsons ULTIMATES! Wave 1 figures now!"

I just a month ago started buying the old World of Springfield figures from Playmates and thought to myself, "Man, I wish Super7 would make these." And here we are. Though now I find myself wishing for ReAction figures more. Not that these do not look good- in fact, they are great. A little odd with the character choices, but that is what Super7 is known for, so I am not surprised.

As far as Simpsons characters, I want to see? Comic Book Guy, Radioactive Man And Fallout Boy, Gil, and Frank Grimes are musts as far as I am concerned. I will be curious to see if they are able to make the family themselves or if they are limited to just variants and side characters. Time will tell.