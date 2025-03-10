Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: jurassic world rebirth, lego

The Spinosaurus Arrives with LEGO's New Jurassic World Rebirth Set

LEGO is ready to take a bite out of your dinosaur collection as they debut a brand new Jurassic World Rebirth set

Jurassic Park: Rebirth arrives this summer as a new era of dinosaur horror is upon us. This new series will focus on new characters as they seek out to find three of the world's largest dinosaurs to acquire samples. These samples are expected to help make new medicines to possibly cure diseases with the missing factors that are only unlocked with dino DNA. However, they will have to travel to a new island to acquire them and face the terrifying consequences of unchecked genetic experimentation from the original Jurassic Park. LEGO is bringing some of this dinosaur adventure to life with some brand-new Jurassic World Rebirth sets. One of these is the Spinosaurus & Quetzalcoatlus Air Mission set, which comes in at 684 pieces.

Our new heroes, Martin Krebs, Zora Bennett, Duncan Kincaid, and Dr. Henry Loomis, are along for the ride as they confront two deadly dinos, which all get their own mighty minifigures. Explore the ancient temple with a waterfall to acquire some of this dino DNA, but watch out for other hungry dinosaurs that are lurking in the area. The Jurassic World Rebirth set also features a buildable helicopter and truck for a safe getaway and will come with a hefty $150 price tag. Pre-orders are not live, but the Spinosaurus & Quetzalcoatlus Air Mission set is expected to drop in June 2025.

Jurassic Park Rebirth – Spinosaurus & Quetzalcoatlus Air Mission

"Dinosaur adventures await kids and fans aged 8 and up in this LEGO® Jurassic World Spinosaurus & Quetzalcoatlus Air Mission (76976) interactive building toy set. The movie-inspired dinosaur gift for boys and girls features 2 molded Jurassic World Rebirth dinosaur figures and 4 movie characters: Martin Krebs, Zora Bennett, Duncan Kincaid and Dr. Henry Loomis. The Spinosaurus has moving legs, arms, tail, head and jaw."

"The Quetzalcoatlus has moving wings and jaw. Plus, there's an ancient temple with a waterfall, a trap with falling axes, collapsing columns, a nest and eggs. There's also a toy helicopter, truck toy, syringe case, 3 syringes and more. Kids and adults will love the water dinosaur and flying dinosaur toys in a building set that works with others in the LEGO Jurassic World range (sold separately).

