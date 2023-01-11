The Superman Clone, Superboy Joins McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys dives into the DC Multiverse once again as a clone of Superman comes to live with the arrival of Superboy

The DC Comics Multiverse is vast and always growing, and McFarlane Toys has tried to capture it. While most of these figure stick around the city of Gotham, plenty of other characters have been brought to like. When a not Batman figure gets revealed, it is truly something special, and a new one has arrived, and he makes his way from Metropolis. The clone of Lex Luthor and Superman has arrived as Kon-El is ready to find his own path. Superboys is on a mission to find out who he is, and McFarlane Toys did a great job bringing him to life.

Sadly no accessories are included, which makes sense as McFarlane Toys is still dishing out $19.99 figures. However, the no accessories can be overlooked with his sculpt, detail, and color that just exploded off his figure. His spiked leather jacket design is showcased here with Superman logo on the front and back of Superboy. DC Comics and Superman fans will love to add this new figure to their Fortress of Solitude, and Kon-El is set for a March 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, along with other online retailers, and be on the lookout for some of the other new DC Multiverse figures too.

Superboy Stands on His Own with McFarlane Toys

"Cloned from Kryptonian and human DNA, and gifted with powerful tactile telekinesis, Superboy possesses abilities similar to that of the Man of Steel. Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, Kon-El always strives to live up to the Superman name but constantly questions his ability to do so. Of course, having the shared DNA of Lex Luthor doesn't make it any easier on the young hero, who lives in constant fear of what sort of influence his human side might hide."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Kon-El is featured in his classic leather jacket

Figure comes with base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

