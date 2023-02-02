The Transformers Crosscut and Crashbar Join the Fight with Hasbro Your Transformers collection is about to get an upgrade as Hasbro has unveiled a new set of figures like some new Autobots

More heroes of Cybertron have arrived from Hasbro as new Transformers Legacy Evolution Deluxe figures have been unveiled. Coming in at 5.5 inches tall, two new Autobots are on the way featuring their appearances from the iconic animated series The Transformers. Crosscut and Crachbar are here and are upgraded with new Evo-Fusion technology! This allows Transformers collectors to combine weapons and bots for new and more powerful fusions like never before. Crosscut transforms into his Turbo car in 14 steps and comes with an Energon axe and two blasters. Crashbar, on the other hand, morphs into his motorcycle in 15 steps and comes with tailpipe and thrusters accessories. Each bot is packed with color, and detail, making them an excellent addition to any fans growing Transformers collection. Pre-orders for these Autobots are already live right here for Crashbar and here for Crosscut at $24.99 and set for a June 2023 release.

Transformers Legacy Evolution Deluxe Autobots Have Arrived

"Crosscut stands at 5.5-inches tall and is inspired by The Transformers. The figure can convert from robot to turbo car mode in 14 steps and includes an Energon Axe and 2 blaster accessories that attach to the figure in both modes. Use Crosscut's Evo-Fusion battle feature to combine the Energon Axe and 2 blaster accessories into a larger weapon accessory."

"Crashbar stands at 5.5-inches tall and is inspired by The Transformers. The figure can convert from robot to motorcycle in 15 steps and includes 2 tailpipes and 2 thruster accessories that attach to the figure in both modes. The Crashbar figure can also break apart and fuse with other Legacy Evolution figures as indestructible Junkion armor."

"Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Legacy action figures for boys and girls. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every generation of Auotbots and Decepticons like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers