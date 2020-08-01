The Witcher 3 Triss Merigold Joins the Hunt with Good Smile

Move over Geralt, coming out of the hit video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is Triss Merigold. This lucky lady is joining the Witcher on his quests and dishing out some powerful spells. Triss Merigold is nicely detailed, fully articulated, and comes with a nice set of accessories. She will get two face plates (standard and smiling), a book, Gwent cards, and fire effects. Triss is really bringing the heat this time and may Witcher 3 fans will surely want her on their team.

With the show gaining more traction and a second season on the way more collectibles are needed. Triss is a worthy character to get the next Nendoroid treatment and from her fried hair and accessories, she will make many fans happy. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Triss Merigold Nendoroid is priced at $49.99. She is expected to release in April 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Pre-orders will stay open until September 23rd, 2020 so make sure you get your orders in before she vanishes. Don't forget to add other members from The Witcher for your Triss like Geralt, Cici, and Yennefer.

"Triss Merigold of Maribor joins the Nendoroids! From the globally acclaimed open world RPG "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" comes a Nendoroid of Geralt's companion and powerful sorceress, Triss Merigold! The Nendoroid is fully articulated allowing you to easily pose her in combat scenes, and she comes with both a standard face plate as well as a smiling face plate."

"Optional parts include a book, fire effect parts for showing off Triss' powerful magic, as well as a Gwent card for her to join in a round of cards. Be sure to display her with other Nendoroids from "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" and enjoying recreating the world of the Witcher in Nendoroid size!"